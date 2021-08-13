Bears Bring Eddie Goldman Off COVID List

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI.com
Search
Eddie Goldman Return Means One Less Receiver

Eddie Goldman Return Means One Less Receiver

The Bears are down one wide receiver after a required corresponding roster move when they activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:
The Bears are down one wide receiver after a required corresponding roster move when they activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Eddie Goldman's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list ended Friday when the Bears activated their veteran nose tackle.

To clear room on the roster for Goldman to be activated, the Bears cut wide receiver Thomas Ives, the former Hinsdale Central High School player who has been with them since the end of the 2019 season.

It's entirely unclear whether Goldman would be able to step back in immediately and play Saturday against Miami, although coach Matt Nagy said the sometimes reclusive lineman was managing to stay in shape through his 10 days away from the team. Goldman went on the list Aug. 3.

"I don't have any stress about it," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "I really don't. I think he's been great. He's been in communication with our coaches and T-Med (equipment manager Tony Medlin) just trying to make sure he's able to stay in shape with any equipment he needs to do. Whatever it is, just on his own, just stay in shape. That's all you can ask for."

There had been some apprehension at the start of training camp about Goldman because he opted out last year and then didn't participate in offseason work this year.

"I just know the confidence that he gave me was when he came in here and just was the same old Eddie," Nagy said. "You never know, being off like that. Like, is he going to be way out of shape? Is his mind going to be in it? He couldn't have been any better."

The irony of Goldman having to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list after opting out is real, but nothing the Bears need to have concerns about going forward.

"So this happened," Nagy said. "It's a learning tool for all of us, for everybody in a lot of different areas."

Nagy's comment about Goldman being away summed it up best.

"I'm just glad this happened now and not in the season," he said.

Ives, who played college football at Colgate, has been on the Bears practice squad but hasn't appeared in a game.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

e-6116c5da09ef525a5219a884_Aug_13_2021_19_21_15
GM Report

Bears Bring Eddie Goldman Off COVID List

b-611670a9c398f967360d8366_Aug_13_2021_13_20_28
News

Bears Who Have Made Obvious Strides at Camp

USATSI_16468813
News

Why David Montgomery Is an Angry Runner

USATSI_16258548
News

Bears Hope There's No Flop in Elijah Wilkinson's Flip

ui-611583df42a692353ebb98b5_Aug_12_2021_20_28_09
News

Bears Camp Observations: Justin Fields Takes It to Dolphins

USATSI_16468707
News

Why the C on Bears' Helmets Might Stand for Calm

ad-611445d542a692353ebb9667_Aug_11_2021_21_50_26
News

Andy Dalton Looks Polished Enough to Matt Nagy

USATSI_15392647
News

Mitchell Trubisky's Slightly Veiled Shots at the Bears