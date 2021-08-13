Bears Bring Eddie Goldman Off COVID List

The Bears are down one wide receiver after a required corresponding roster move when they activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Eddie Goldman's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list ended Friday when the Bears activated their veteran nose tackle.

To clear room on the roster for Goldman to be activated, the Bears cut wide receiver Thomas Ives, the former Hinsdale Central High School player who has been with them since the end of the 2019 season.

It's entirely unclear whether Goldman would be able to step back in immediately and play Saturday against Miami, although coach Matt Nagy said the sometimes reclusive lineman was managing to stay in shape through his 10 days away from the team. Goldman went on the list Aug. 3.

"I don't have any stress about it," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "I really don't. I think he's been great. He's been in communication with our coaches and T-Med (equipment manager Tony Medlin) just trying to make sure he's able to stay in shape with any equipment he needs to do. Whatever it is, just on his own, just stay in shape. That's all you can ask for."

There had been some apprehension at the start of training camp about Goldman because he opted out last year and then didn't participate in offseason work this year.

"I just know the confidence that he gave me was when he came in here and just was the same old Eddie," Nagy said. "You never know, being off like that. Like, is he going to be way out of shape? Is his mind going to be in it? He couldn't have been any better."

The irony of Goldman having to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list after opting out is real, but nothing the Bears need to have concerns about going forward.

"So this happened," Nagy said. "It's a learning tool for all of us, for everybody in a lot of different areas."

Nagy's comment about Goldman being away summed it up best.

"I'm just glad this happened now and not in the season," he said.

Ives, who played college football at Colgate, has been on the Bears practice squad but hasn't appeared in a game.

