Why Chances of Russell Wilson Deal to Bears Have Dropped

The trade of Sam Darnold removed any chance the Jets could get involved as a third-party in the Russell Wilson deal, making it all the more difficult for the Bears to find a way to meet Seattle demands.

Trades tend to set all sorts of things in motion.

Sometimes they stop things, too.

The New York Jets' decision to trade Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers probably didn't end chances for the Bears to trade for Russell Wilson, but definitely hurt chances for such a deal occurring this season.

The Jets on Monday reportedly decided on sending Darnold to the Panthers for a second-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in this draft. Like with the Carson Wentz deal, it sounds like trade compensation the Bears easily could have topped if they thought Darnold was someone they wanted in their quarterback room.

They apparently didn't like him as much as Carolina or Seattle.

Three weeks ago the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reported Pete Carroll "has a high opinion of Sam Darnold" and could end up trading for him if Russell Wilson were to be traded.

"Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold," a source told Leonard.

This was just before the Andy Dalton signing and reports the trade talks between Seattle and the Bears were ending, at least temporarily.

With Darnold on the Jets, there was always the possibility of that team being brought in for a three-way deal so the Seahawks would get a quarterback in return for trading away Wilson. Now, with Darnold gone, that option has ended.

The only way the Bears could get a quarterback to Seattle who might interest the Seahawks is by trading Dalton.

At one time, the Seahawks had a high opinion of Dalton and almost selected him in the draft. That was a long time ago, though.

A decade has passed and Dalton isn't likely to be of interest because the Seahawks could have simply acquired him without a trade each of the last two seasons if they wanted him.

There has been no report about Seattle and Wilson making amends, so the situation leading to trade consideration apparently still exists.

With little else to offer besides picks, and with Carroll unlikely to OK any deal unless it provided him with a suitable quarterback replacement, the idea of trading for Wilson appears to be very weak at the moment.

It's entirely possible it could be revisited. Adam Schefter again on Monday on ESPN's "Get Up," said the Seahawks and Wilson trade situation wasn't done yet.

The longer it goes on without the Bears being the team he'd go to, the more likely other teams could eventually get involved.

Or the Seahawks could simply wait it out until next year and trade Wilson then.

A quarterback who will turn 34 in the 2022 season is likely to lose some value. The Bears may not need to trade three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and two starters to get him then, as the reports indicated they offered.

Much can change in a season and after this draft, or at the end of the 2021 season. The Bears may not even be a team looking for a quarterback next year.

On the other hand, considering how long they've gone without one, it's a good bet they'll be right back where they are now next year.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven