Rodney Adams Moves Up to 53-Man Roster

The Bears have moved two players up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and officially activated tackle Teven Jenkins.

Rodney Adams' time has finally come.

The Bears flexed the former Colts wide receiver from the practice squad up to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, along with outside linebacker Bruce Irvin. At the same time they officially removed the injured reserve lable from tackle Teven Jenkins, making him eligible to play for the first time.

Adams has been on the practice squad for two years and in preseason electrified Soldier Field with a 73-yard touchdown bomb from Andy Dalton in an afternoon game against Buffalo after he spent the night at the hospital due to the birth of his daughter.

Adams quickly became a fan preseason favorite as he led the team both in receptions and receiving yards with 10 for 161. He had been a fifth-round Minnesota Vikings draft pick who appeared in one game and was cut. He spent time on their practice squad, was cut and signed in 2018 by the Indianapolis Colts but retired and pursued an acting career briefly before coming bac to the Bears in August of 2020.

The Bears had elevated wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad last week in the same manner but he did not make a reception against Detroit.

They can use the help at receiver as wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is out with injured ribs and starting receiver Allen Robinson is doubtful with a hamstring injury. They're expected to start Darnell Mooney and Damiere Byrd at wide receiver this week, and possibly use return man Jakeem Grant as a receiver besides Adams.

Promoting Irvin gives the Bears four pass-rushing outside linebackers. They had signed the 34-year-old former Seahawks, Raiders, Panthers and Falcons pass rusher after Khalil Mack went on injured reserve. He has 52 career sacks in 10 seasons.

The move with Jenkins has been expected for a few weeks and coach Matt Nagy announced it on Friday ahead of the move, although he is not expected to start.

