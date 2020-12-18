Bears Take a Look at Spencer Ware, Three Other Backs

The Bears are bringing in running backs to work out with an eye on filling a spot vacated with Washington's signing of Lamar Miller off the practice squad.

One is a very familiar name to Bears coach Matt Nagy.

According to Brad Biggs of the Tribune, Spencer Ware, Darius Jackson, Wes Hills and Rod Smith are getting tryouts.

Ware hasn't played this year but was a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 after an injury to Jamaal Charles. He gained 1,631 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as one of the Chiefs backups and in 2016 was leaned on heavily, producing a 921-yard season and 4.3 yards a carry while also making an impact as a receiver with 33 receptions.

Ware suffered a PCL tear in 2017 and never really regained his stats as their top backup. The Chiefs didn't sign him when his contract expired in 2019 and Indianapolis added him to the roster to back up Marlon Mack. However, he had to go on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury and never played. Eventually he was cut and wound up back in Kansas City at the end of the season.

Signing Ware would ensure the Bears had at least a veteran presence in case of emergency, and one familiar with the current offense. The Bears had Miller since October as a practice squad player until Washington signed him away this week.

Of the other backs, only Smith has a real background in the league.

Smith played at Ohio State. With Dallas, he ran for 359 yards on 99 carries over four seasons as a backup, making just two starts. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound back also played for Oakland and Tennessee briefly last season.

Jackson, an Illinois native, had six carries for Dallas in 2018 and was with Green Bay as well. Hills ran for 21 yards on 10 carries with Detroit last season while

