Analysis: This season has made the talent deficiency the Bears have very apparent but what's also true is they have every possible way available to address this.

No one mentioned the draft or free agency specifically at Halas Hall this week.

It's far too early for anyone except the personnel department to turn their attention to this with three games still remaining.

What were mentioned, though, were all the positions the Bears need to improve in their defense and passing game if they are to avoid another three-win season like they now seem to be headed toward.

The three-technique defensive tackle is vital in this 4-3 scheme, just as the weakside linebacker is. Every defensive scheme requires edge rushers, especially one used by a team with no sacks by its edge rushers since Week 6. They've had one sack by an edge rusher since Week 2. Just a reminder, it's now Week 16 of the 18-week NFL season.

Even if edge rusher is less important in a scheme than the three-technique tackle, no NFL team can get by with edge rushers making one sack in 12 games.