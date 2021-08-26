Are the Bears Considering Defensive Changes?

Injuries are only a part of the lineup shuffling the Bears have done in practices on defense and currently they could be considering the possibility of changes.

Late training camp developments always require close examination.

Players have been around all camp and when they're being moved into better positions or out all together, something can be in the offing.

The Bears' starting left cornerback position and one of the inside linebacker spots will be interesting to study when they travel to Nashville to play Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

When training camp started the left cornerback battle was Desmond Trufant against Kindle Vildor. When the first "unofficial" team depth chart came out prior to the first preseason game, Vildor had the upper hand even though Trufant was a free agent the Bears signed after Kyle Fuller was cut for cap purposes.

Vildor earned high praise throughout camp but didn't enjoy the greatest game against Buffalo, with three catches made in his general vicinity and a broken tackle on one. The Bears this week have been looking at veteran Artie Burns in the left cornerback position.

"Yeah, they're competin’ over there," coach Matt Nagy said. "Yesterday, and as we go through this, we're getting toward the end of camp right now. You're getting to the part where you find out a lot of teams, you have some bumps and bruises and you're trying to make sure you work through who's gonna play in the game and who's not. So there's a little bit of moving parts with different spot.

"But those guys are competing, yeah. It's a great battle. I think they're playing well. Deshea Townsend's doing a great job with him on the back end and I like where they're at. So they're gonna have some good opportunities on Saturday."

Burns is the former Steelers cornerback who signed in offseason prior to 2020 but then tore an ACL early in training camp.

The reason it's been Burns there battling Vildor instead of Trufant is that Trufant first had a foot injury, then left camp more than a week ago for what the team called "personal reasons."

"I know it's been difficult for him," Nagy said. "He wants to be here. He's out for personal reasons and we all support him with that. I just think that the one thing that he has is he has that experience and we know that.

"It would be great to see him out here. But at the same point in time, that's life and that's where we're at. So when it comes down to it, see where his status is and that would be something that (GM) Ryan (Pace) and all of us will talk through."

When the GM's name enters into it, things can get a bit hairy.

It's possible some of Vildor's issues with catches allowed in the last game were from the technique he was using and not necessarily a lack of skill.

"I know going into the first preseason game I was just saying I'm going to play a lot of bump-and-run just to see where I'm at," Vildor said. "Last week I was just trying to see how it felt to play a little off and everything like that.

"Just trying to see what's going to work for me from Week 1 and throughout the season and I'm just going to put it all into my toolbox."

The other issue is at inside linebacker. Danny Trevathan has had a knee injury but returned to practice late last week without being available to play against Buffalo. In the meantime, the Bears seem to have made a real find in the signing of Alec Ogletree.

The former Giants, Rams and Jets linebacker has been impressive for the most part, although he did have a missed tackle and blown pass coverage against Miami. He also repeatedly made key plays and has done this in camp. He announced a presence with six interceptions at camp in his first four practices.

Nagy was asked flat out if it's possible Ogletree has done enough to take away playing time or even the starting position from Trevathan. Nagy spoke nice about both and was entirely evasive.

"Yeah, he's played well and that's all you can do," Nagy said. "I think for Danny, Danny is working through all of his stuff right now. In the end ... we love Danny to death and we understand the leader that he is, the player the he is.

"But 'Tree has come out here since Day 1—I mean he's had like seven, eight picks. He's continued to just play fast."

Having to decide between players they like isn't necessarily a problem.

"We want to create depth," Nagy said. "We want to have that for our players there defensively and I think (Ogletree's) done a great job of letting us know that depending on where Danny is—status-wise, health-wise, etc. We feel good with the way that 'Tree's played."

Thursday is the last practice of training camp, as the final cuts come by next Tuesday and game week for the Rams begins Labor Day.

The Bears will need to come out of this week's preseason finale with some answers.

