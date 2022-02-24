Ryan Pace Finds Employment While Bears Staff Solidifies

Former NFL Management Council official hired as Bears director of football administration.

As the Bears front office continued taking shape Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons started a collection of former Chicago general managers.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles hired a new director of football administration in Matt Feinstein.

Feinstein has experience with the salary cap, planning and analytics. He joins the Bears with seven years of NFL experience.

Before coming to Chicago, Feinstein had been with the NFL Managment Council and served as director of labor operations. With the management council he wA senior manager from 2018-22 and had been a manager from 2016-18.

Feinstein is said by the Bears to have been responsible before for executing "...league-wide player transactions, reconciled salary caps and ensured compliance with league rules," while with the NFL Management Council.

Feinstein worked for Lux Research for six years in New York as an analyst and at the same time was a writer for Bloomberg Sports in 2013-14.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons announced the hiring of former Bears general manager Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive. He'll be working under Falcons GM Terry Fontenot.

Ironically, with Atlanta Pace will be working closely with the Falcons national scout Phil Emery.

The Bears fired Emery as general manager just before hiring Pace. So the Falcons seem to be collecting old Bears GMs in their personnel department.

The other recently fired Bears decision maker, coach Matt Nagy, remains without a new team. There had been rumors last week he would go to Kansas City on coach Andy Reid's staff but nothing more has been announced.

