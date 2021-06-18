Biggest Bears Winners and Losers from Minicamp

Some players made strides at minicamp even if it was for only three days, but others were losers, especially those who didn't make use of those practices.

Minicamp represents a tiny portion of the offseason for NFL teams but carries huge importance.

Simply getting snaps against NFL starters or backups is an enormous step for the rookies, and this year even the second-year players benefited from it because coaches could explain the why of plays to them better without midseason or training camp pressure, or through a computer like last year in the offseason.

"It's definitely beneficial being able to get live reps and not getting coached through Zoom and through meetings and having to learn virtually and things like that," second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "Just being able to get out here and make the mistakes without it really counting because when we get back to camp that's when everything counts and everything is kind of amped up and there's a lot more pressure on your performance."

Johnson seemed to catch himself for a moment, because he was among the veteran defensive starters who stayed away from voluntary offseason work, the OTAs, after the union advised players to stay away.

"So just being able to be out here and be free and being able to learn as a rookie I think that's something I really would have benefitted from, but also it comes with the extra meetings, the extra workouts, the extra stress on your body," Johnson said. "So I'm kind of grateful I got to miss it (last year) on that aspect of it.

"But it’s definitely beneficial to be able to get out here and get reps as a young guy."

It was an entirely honest assessment from both viewpoints of offseason work.

There were winners and losers at minicamp as the Bears head toward a training camp at Halas Hall where fans will be allowed at their facility on a limited basis for the first time, and players might be able to practice without all of the COVID testing they endured last year provided they decide to get the vaccine.

Here are the minicamp winners and losers.

Biggest Bears Minicamp Losers

3. WR Allen Robinson

A three-day minicamp would have been an ideal time for a new contract. It's 27 days until the deadline for playing the rest of the year on the franchise tag. That's 27 days for Robinson to have his future beyond 2021 secured, but also for the Bears to get some extra salary cap savings. After second-round pick Teven Jenkins signed a four-year, $8.39 million contract with $5.26 million guaranteed during camp, it left the Bears with $5.11 million in available cap space. It isn't much to get through a full season, and definitely not enough if they want to add a tackle or a cornerback. A new Robinson contract could free up some of the space he's taking up this year with $17.9 million guaranteed as a franchise free agent while also satisfying their wide receiver.

2. OLB Robert Quinn

Now it's a lower back. Last year there was the reported issue of drop foot and also an actual ankle injury coming out of training camp that forced the Bears to hold him out of the season opener at Detroit. It's always something for a player who could have used the exposure on the field to Sean Desai's defensive scheme. It's a new system to Quinn. Right now Quinn and $33 million guaranteed, $70 million total for five years is trending toward the worst free agent move ever made by Ryan Pace.

1. DE Eddie Goldman

By missing mandatory minicamp, Goldman not only lost money but also possible valuable time getting ready for training camp. He hasn't practiced since 2019. Plenty of people opted out last year but missing both OTAs and minicamp afterward only places more pressure on the player to perform. Even safety Jordan Lucas didn't do this after opting out last year with the Bears following his signing as a free agent. Lucas showed up for at least the last week of OTAs and then practiced in minicamp. If Goldman gets off to a poor start this season, he's only invited plenty of unnecessary scrutiny by missing minicamp. The Bears wouldn't say whether COVID remains a concern of his and his family, but if it is there is no reason for it with the vaccine so readily available.

Biggest Bears Minicamp Winners

3. CB Kindle Vildor

Lining up at left cornerback with the second unit through minicamp, Vildor seemed a step quicker than the player last year who was thrust into the right cornerback role after Johnson's season-ending shoulder injury. He definitely caught coach Matt Nagy's eye in his starting battle with veteran free agent acquisition Desmond Trufant.

"He's definitely flashing," Nagy said. "And I think the more, you, every play, you get every rep you get, you get a little bit more experience, a little more confidence and you can play faster. The stuff that goes on on the offensive side of the ball slows down for you and your reactionary skills are better. And what I think you see is you start seeing a lot more of what we saw on tape at Georgia Southern and where he was.

"He's becoming more vocal too. These rookies come in last year and they don't meet a lot of guys and they're coming in and he's coming in backing up some guys. Now? He's a little more vocal and you're seeing him let his personality show. That's a big plus for us."

2. QB Andy Dalton

Dalton through a couple bad interceptions in practices, one to Danny Trevathan in particular. His on-field performance had little to do with being declared a big winner. During those three practice days Bears coach Matt Nagy admitted there was no way Justin Fields was going to deprive Dalton of the starting spot on opening night. Nagy also said no one ever told Dalton he was guaranteed the start after being signed, but there was so much evidence suggesting otherwise, like comments to the contrary from Dalton himself in his first press conference in April. Whether it was said then means far less than the fact it is the truth and it was said by Nagy publicly during minicamp. Dalton will start and knows it. The public knows it and fan pressure is off Dalton. He can work toward facing Aaron Donald and the Rams defense unencumbered by a position battle against a player perceived as the franchise's salvation—for at least the season's first week.

1. QB Justin Fields

How can Fields be a winner when it was revealed during minicamp he can't beat out Dalton? That's exactly why Fields is a winner. No one with a capable, veteran quarterback would willingly throw their rookie to the NFL wolves in Week 1 in a road night game with Donald staring across the line from them unless they were a completely rebuilding the franchise like Cincinnati last year or Jacksonville this year. Even the Jaguars might want to consider doing something different with Trevor Lawrence because they do have experienced Gardner Minshew to relieve the immediate pressure.

Patrick Mahomes didn't have to do this. Deshaun Watson didn't have to do it. Justin Herbert didn't do it, although he was certainly ready shortly thereafter. Joe Burrow had to do it last year and was bad in the opener. If ancient history means anything in this NFL, Peyton Manning did it and was terrible at first.

It's too much to ask of Fields. He is still trying to get play calls right in the huddle at this moment, and it's too great a jump to starting an NFL game from the level he's at right now. He could use the benefit of going through an NFL game week or two as the backup before being asked to put on savior clothes.

Fields can learn in peace at training camp at his own pace.

