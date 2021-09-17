Kyle Fuller Wastes No Time Making Mark in Denver

Former Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller started out his Denver Broncos career the right way with six tackles and two pass defenses, easily the best effort by a former Bears player last week.

Kyle Fuller is easily this week's former Bears player of the week after Denver's Week 1 27-13 win over the New York Giants.

The former Bears first-round draft pick made two pass defenses and had six tackles to help Vic Fangio's defense shut down Daniel Jones and the Giants offense.

The Bears let Fuller go when they were facing a salary cap crunch and it freed up $11 million in operating space by losing his salary but they had to absorb $9 million in dead cap cash as a result.

Former Bears teammate Bryce Callahan had two tackles, including one for loss in the same game.

Runner-up for the week was former Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who had five tackles and a quarterback hit for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Among other players of note, former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski had three tackles and a pair of special teams tackles for Las Vegas in its upset of Baltimore.

Former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd had only three assists in the Rams' win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football while both former Bears tackles who were cut last year had mediocre efforts in their debuts with new teams according to Pro Football Focus grades.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. had a 57.7 grade in Washington's season-opening loss, including a 71.4 pass grade but only 45.9 blocking the run. Former Bears right tackle Bobby Massie had a 60.7 overall grade for Denver against the Giants, including 71 pass blocking but only 50.8 blocking the run.

Former Bears defensive lineman Brent Urban was in on two tackles for the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven