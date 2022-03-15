While the Bears sit by patiently, they not only have failed to find a wide receiver but have now lost a starting offensive lineman.

Guard James Daniels signed a three-year contract for $26.5 million to play for Pittsburgh and reunite with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Daniels was a second-round pick in 2018 and is the first Bears free agent to opt for another team, though it's certain more will be following.

The amount made it clear the new Bears staff must not be too impressed with Daniels' work because $26.5 million for three years to get a starting guard was entirely reasonable, even below what some projections had been.

Daniels' versatility as a starter at left or right guard and center had been a big asset on his side entering free agency, as he has been a solid blocker but not dominant as the Bears moved him around between those three spots.

Daniels suffered a torn pectoral muscle in 2020 and missed 11 games but has relatively healthy otherwise.

Current Bears options at the position are converting Larry Borom or Teven Jenkins or Alex Bars.

Their other potential backups, like Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson, are free agents.

This signing makes Bears work coming in the remainder of free agency or draft at guard look extensive as they not only need a starter but a backup or two.

Poles' expertise as a former offensive lineman and his work in Kansas City make the situation seem less dire but it really does appear like they've taken two steps back before they take a step forward.

Cowboys guard Connor Williams had been one of the top available guards but has signed a two-year deal with Miami.

Like with Daniels, the fact Williams would take two years indicates a lack of real competition for his services, which seems surprising.

Jacksonville's Andrew Norwell and Cincinnati's Quinton Spain might be the biggest names remaining among guards, while there are some tackles who, if signed, would allow the Bears to move one of their young tackles to guard. Those would be players like Duane Brown, Terron Armstead, Trent Brown and Eric Fisher.

