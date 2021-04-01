Russell Wilson Trade Talk for Bears Still No Joke

The April Fool's jokes at the expense of Bears fans were predictable but it's still possible the Russell Wilson trade could still occur.

If you were one of those Bears fans falling for one of several April Fool's Day jokes saying they traded for Russell Wilson, shame on you.

Come on, that was easily the lowest-hanging fruit on any tree for a joker on this day.

And if you were one of the jokers, shame on you, as well. In fact, you've still got a chance to be the one who is the butt of the joke.

The trade remains a possibility according to numerous reports, although it's going to take convincing Peter Carroll to do it. That won't be easy.

It seems to be even more of a possibility after the last week. Seattle has signed Carlos Dunlap for $16.6 million, signed Tyler Lockett to a $69 million deal over four years and gave Al Woods a deal for $3 million, and none of this counted in their $12 million cap figure showing on Spotract.com as of Thursday morning. A $12 million cap figure is solid but not when you're using it for big contracts like Dunlap's and Lockett's.

The Seahawks could sure use some cash and the one way they have of generating it is by simply restructuring Russell Wilson's contract. They haven't done it to date, even though they have the contractual right to do so.

A team with no intention of trading someone would definitely restructure because then they can push bonus payments for the restructuring to future years against their salary cap. Yet, the Seahawks haven't done that. Curious.

Also, last week reports surfaced about the rift still existing between Seattle management and Wilson, with Richard Sherman at the center of these. Reports suggested Seattle wanted to bring back Sherman, their former All-Pro cornerback who played for San Francisco the past three seasons after leaving in free agency.

Sherman and Russell reportedly did not get along, although, they tried to show people in 2019 they had patched things up with a jersey swap. Pro Football Talk suggested the Seahawks may have been floating this possibility of a signing just to remind Wilson what they had already done for him. Wilson's calls for more of a voice in the offense and demands for a better offensive line had been the root of the disintegrating relationship with the Seahawks.

So, if true, this hardly seemed like Seattle was making up with its quarterback.

The Bears kept Akiem Hicks rather than cut him, then cut Kyle Fuller when it was widely reported Hicks was one of the potential players to be traded in a deal for Wilson.

The Bears' own salary cap situation remains tight but if they get a new deal for Allen Robinson and make a few other changes they could pull together enough space to accomodate a Wilson trade, especially if it occurred after June 1.

It's not likely to happen because Bears GM Ryan Pace would need to convince Peter Carroll to part ways with Wilson and all their quarter back has done is put together nine winning seasons since arriving on the scene, including eight playoff berths. With a record like that, it's not going to be easy to convince a 70-year-old coach of making a move.

But the Bears do have at least one quarterback the Seahawks once coveted in Andy Dalton , and the New York Jets still have Sam Darnold available at a price and C arroll once said he thought highly of Darnold's game. Perhaps a three-way trade could include a quarterback for the Seahawks as well as draft picks.

It's all still wide open to be revisited before the draft, and as a result, it's no laughing matter.

