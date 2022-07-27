Skip to main content

PUP for Roquan Smith

The Bears designated linebacker for a spot on the physically unable to perform list, making his "hold-in" at camp a moot point.

The Bears have given Roquan Smith a break of sorts and placed him on the physically unable to perform list.

Smith has been expected to stage a "hold-in," a holdout in which he actually is at training camp much like T.J. Watt did with Pittsburgh, but being put on PUP lets the Bears bring in a player to watch practices and gives Smith an excuse for not being on the field. Smith's contract expires after this season and he is seeking an extension but has been unhappy with offers put forth to date.

Smith was not injured and practiced throughout the offseason, voluntary or mandatory.

There had been speculation defensive end Robert Quinn would also stage a "hold-in" because he wanted to be traded but he showed up for camp and he has not been placed on either PUP or the non-football injury list. Quinn has a contract through 2024.

In effect, the Bears have sanctioned Smith's holdout but not one by Quinn.

They also have several other players who have designations that make it so they can't practice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defensive end Sam Kamara is also on PUP. The team did not release what his injury is.

Safety Dane Cruikshank missed all of the offseason work with an injury and has been placed on the non-football injury list. Cruikshank spent the first four years of his career with Tennessee and had signed as a free agent.

Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe also has been designated for the non-football injury list, along with cornerback Michael Joseph.

Bears GM Ryan Poles on Tuesday said the team did not have any players for PUP or the non-football injury list, but this was before all of the players had checked in for physicals. He came back to the media room and warned he had been wrong about this and there would be some.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_17348354
News

Where Justin Fields Has Advanced the Most

By Gene Chamberlain12 hours ago
garty
News

Roquan Smith Appreciation Day Doesn't Include the LB

By Gene Chamberlain16 hours ago
USATSI_10520692
News

What Riley Reiff Signing Does for Bears Line

By Gene Chamberlain19 hours ago
USATSI_17010365 (1)
News

Report: Jaquan Brisker Has Signed Rookie Contract

By Gene ChamberlainJul 26, 2022 9:01 AM EDT
USATSI_18536236
News

Predicting 53-Man Bears Roster a Tough Call This Time

By Gene ChamberlainJul 26, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16475378
News

The Bears Training Camp Primer

By Gene ChamberlainJul 25, 2022 9:38 PM EDT
USATSI_16743743
News

Bears Expected to Start Camp Without Roquan Smith

By Gene ChamberlainJul 25, 2022 6:28 PM EDT
Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Packers Going 7 0 Without Davante Adams_Moment
News

Mayor Lightfoot's Plan Still Drawing No Bears Interest

By Gene ChamberlainJul 25, 2022 5:48 PM EDT