The Bears have given Roquan Smith a break of sorts and placed him on the physically unable to perform list.

Smith has been expected to stage a "hold-in," a holdout in which he actually is at training camp much like T.J. Watt did with Pittsburgh, but being put on PUP lets the Bears bring in a player to watch practices and gives Smith an excuse for not being on the field. Smith's contract expires after this season and he is seeking an extension but has been unhappy with offers put forth to date.

Smith was not injured and practiced throughout the offseason, voluntary or mandatory.

There had been speculation defensive end Robert Quinn would also stage a "hold-in" because he wanted to be traded but he showed up for camp and he has not been placed on either PUP or the non-football injury list. Quinn has a contract through 2024.

In effect, the Bears have sanctioned Smith's holdout but not one by Quinn.

They also have several other players who have designations that make it so they can't practice.

Defensive end Sam Kamara is also on PUP. The team did not release what his injury is.

Safety Dane Cruikshank missed all of the offseason work with an injury and has been placed on the non-football injury list. Cruikshank spent the first four years of his career with Tennessee and had signed as a free agent.

Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe also has been designated for the non-football injury list, along with cornerback Michael Joseph.

Bears GM Ryan Poles on Tuesday said the team did not have any players for PUP or the non-football injury list, but this was before all of the players had checked in for physicals. He came back to the media room and warned he had been wrong about this and there would be some.

