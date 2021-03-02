Feeding Chicago's Frenzy for a Russell Wilson Deal

The thoughts of Russell Wilson coming to Chicago in a trade with Seattle certainly didn't get doused by several recent incidents and comments over the past few days.

If someone with the Seattle Seahawks said this Russell Wilson trade talk is ridiculous, then it would be easy to simply dismiss all mention of their quarterback being shipped out of town.

It hasn't happened. Each day it seems some small indicator points to something happening and possible Bears involvement, whether as the recipient of his talents or as a team helping facilitate such a trade so they in turn could acquire a different quarterback.

Several indicators seemed to point the Bears' way on Monday, although ultimately it could mean nothing if the Seahawks are unwilling to deal.

Jimmy Graham Connection

On Monday, Peter King's Football Morning in America included a brief comment about the pull each team would have in a deal from among those listed as Wilson's four favorites.

With the Bears, Wilson would be coming to a team with one of his good friends—provided tight end Jimmy Graham isn't cut first by the Bears for salary cap purposes first.

King said Graham has told Wilson "...good things about the team and the city."

He reported Wilson also loves the city's overall emphasis on sports, including the Cubs and Bears, and wouldn't mind being the long-sought and fabled great Chicago quarterback.

Drew Brees Not Retiring?

At the same time, another brewing situation could eventually eliminate one of the competitors for the Bears in the Wilson sweepstakes.

Drew Brees hasn't announced a retirement. He and friends have been tweeting out videos of his hard workouts this offseason.

If Brees isn't done in New Orleans, then the Saints never would be a destination. This would leave Dallas and the Raiders for the Bears to compete with for Wilson.

Big D-enial

Another media report tends to eliminate Dallas as a potential contender for Wilson's services.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Jane Slater said a source told her the Cowboys find the idea of trading for Wilson "laughable."

The process would be too complicated, especially involving Dak Prescott. And they doubt Seattle would ever want to do it because of salary cap ramifications.

Just Trade, Baby

There are no such reports coming out of Las Vegas indicating anything negative about the Raiders as a potential trade partner.

The Bears can handle competition from the Raiders in one respect—the draft picks they could offer this year are not much different. The Bears have the 20th and 52nd picks while Las Vegas has 17 and 48. Then again, the Raiders could offer Derek Carr, provided the Seahawks would want Carr. If they didn't want him, possibly a three-team deal with the Bears getting Carr and top picks going to the Raiders to send to Seattle?

The speculation likely will continue until there is a statement of some type made by Seattle about this suggested departure of its quarterback.

