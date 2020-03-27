BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Jeff Gladney Goes to Bears in Many Mock Drafts

Gene Chamberlain

It started when some of the first mock drafts came out in January and even continues into the end of March.

TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney has been a consensus pick in mock drafts to go in the second round to the Bears.

Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and several other sites at different times have had the Bears selecting Gladney either with the 43rd pick or the 50th in Round 2, and there's a good reason for it, starting with the fact they cut Prince Amukamara and have a need with no one qualified to fill it.

Gladney is projected by many analysts to be available at a level after the first tier of cornerbacks who would go in Round 1, and the Bears have two picks together in that range with a huge need at cornerback.

Gladney might not be an ideal candidate because he is 5-foot-10 and the ideal cornerbacks are coming in 6 feet or taller.

"I play bigger than my size," Gladney told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Most receivers don't know that. They think they're going to come out there and bully me, but that doesn't go down."

Bullying Gladney would seem to play into his strength, because his style is anything but finesse.

"Very physical," Gladney said. "I go 110 the whole game. I don't play like most corners. I like to stick my nose in everything. I'm just not a cover corner. I like to hit, too."

The strength is obvious in his workout numbers. Gladney reportedly squats 620 pounds and can bench-press 400 pounds. He ran an excellent 4.48-second 40 despite suffering from a meniscus problem which required him to ice the leg right after running. The condition later was cleared up with arthroscopic surgery.

Gladney likes to pattern his game after another physical player, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He also said he emulates former TCU player Jason Verrett, the former Chargers defensive back who spent most of last season on injured reserve with the 49ers and Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

"I'm just a physical corner, a physical speed demon," Gladney said. "I'm a man (coverage) corner for sure."

The man-on man challenge is something Gladney enjoys.

"I just like being up in somebody's face," he said. "I feel like that's mano a mano. We're right there together, so the best man wins."

The Bears are more of a zone team and rely less on man coverage and blitzing. They blitzed just 23.5% last year, so they'd rather play back to field the ball and let their four-man pressure apply heat on the quarterback.

Still, playing man coverage is a basic requirement for any cornerback because during passing situations offenses send five receivers in routes and it becomes mostly man-to-man defense.

Gladney has man to man down to a science and while playing it he depends greatly on what he sees on film about receivers.

"Some (receivers) like handsy corners, some guys don't," Gladney said. "If you're a guy who doesn't, I'm really going to use my hands a lot then. If you're looking for that fight at the line, I'll try to mix it up and maybe not throw as much. It just depends on who I'm going against."

Playing in the Big 12 can often act to chase away NFL teams compared to how players from the Southeast Conference or Big 10 are treated. At cornerback and receiver, though, it's not a detriment because the Big 12 is well known as a passing conference. Receivers and defensive backs have had far more repetitions on passes than receivers and defensive backs at other schools.

Gladney called Baylor's Denzel Mims, a potential first-round draft pick the best receiver he went against in those Big 12 games.

"I've been covering Denzel since high school, so this was like my seventh year covering that dude," Gladney said. "It was always a good battle."

If Gladney wanted a daily battle, he only needed to go against Jalen Reagor in practice on a daily basis.

"You can put him anywhere—inside, out, he's going to make something shake wherever he's at on the field," Gladney said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tight End Jimmy Graham Tries to Turn Back the Clock

Veteran tight end says his health and strength are the best they've been in years, while he waits to get involved in functions with his new team

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Top Draft Needs for Bears and the NFC North

The Chicago Bears are coming out of free agency with some definite needs in the draft and not many picks to make them, while the rest of the NFC North has made strides

Gene Chamberlain

Can the NFL hold a low-key draft without the glitz and fanfare? Check…

Gene Chamberlain

Nothing Secondary About Potential Bears Problem

After losing two starting defensive backs for the second straight year, the Chicago Bears haven't resupplied their secondary in free agency with high-level talent like last year and it could result in pass coverage problems

Gene Chamberlain

Grading the Bears in Free Agency: A Step Sideways

The Bears didn't stride forth in free agency as big winners as much as they simply kept from losing ground by being creative with a poor salary cap situation

Gene Chamberlain

What's worse than being fired from your NFL assistant coaching job?…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add Another Former First-Rounder in Germain Ifedi

The Chicago Bears offensive line has competition at the guard position after the signing of former Seattle guard and tackle Germain Ifedi.

Gene Chamberlain

More Versatile Linebacker on Bears Need List

The acquisition of Robert Quinn brought the Bears a better pass rusher but not the versatile outside linebacker who played a big part in pass coverage, so the Bears could look for another all-purpose type in the draft

Gene Chamberlain

Why Logan Stenberg Could Be the Next Kyle Long

Image as a tough guy is what the Bears are looking for on the offensive line now after losing the chip on their shoulders as well as their best blocker

Gene Chamberlain

Do Bears Need to Look at Stephen Gostkowski?

Eddy Pineiro eventually had Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy's vote of confidence last season after a shaky start, but would that support be strong enough to survive a challenge from Stephen Gostkowski, who has been released by the New England Patriots?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain