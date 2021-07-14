The Future for Bears Without Allen Robinson

Analysis: If Allen Robinson never gets the contract extension as it appears, then the Bears could need help at the X-receiver spot or at least a big-play receiver at another spot, so here are early options to consider.

It seems apparent at this point Allen Robinson will not get his contract extension this year.

When the season ends and Robinson is going to turn 29 for the 2022 season, will they even be interested in a four-year extension for him?

Doubtful.

They'll have new contracts to pay Roquan Smith and a few other key players before the end of 2022 including David Montgomery.

If the Bears are not giving Robinson an extension now, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week, then the ideal move is not tagging him a second time or signing him to a deal before 2022 free agency begins.

It's just letting him leave.

In that case, they'd need to come up with another X-receiver for the passing game and there are several possibilities.

Current NFL Receivers

Amari Cooper

He's under contract but the contract has an easy out for the Cowboys after this year. Spotrac.com has the Cowboys saving a $10 million salary by cutting him before the start of free agency in 2022. Cowboy Maven's Mike Fisher reported Cee Dee Lamb appears on the verge of taking Cooper's playing time, if not his position for this season. If this occurred, Dallas might be willing to part with their top receiver for less than a top draft pick. Julio Jones wasn't worth a first-round pick this year. No matter how you twist it if you're a Cowboys fan, you'd never be able to convince anyone Cooper was ever as good at 29 as Jones is now at 32. So the Bears ought to be able to secure Cooper, and with so much of his contract in salary now they could make it friendly for a year or two until it bites their cap. Cooper is fairly similar to Robinson, except he has had more yards after the catch in his career, drops a few more passes and doesn't have quite the same contested-catch quality. But Robinson is nowhere near the speed of Cooper, who ran 4.34 in the 40. Robinson was at 4.6. Because of that speed, he'd be a better fit than A-Rob in the Matt Nagy offense.

Davante Adams

If the Bears wanted to get in a bidding war with the Packers for Adams, it's possible they could get him. He's a free agent after 2021 and the Aaron Rodgers situation has him thinking about his own future in Cheeseland. They Bears woud be getting a player who is actually a year older than Robinson and paying out big cash for a 30-something wouldn't be a preferable way to go even if he has skills good enough to make the Pro Bowl for a few more years. He's a more explosive version of Robinson who scores more but doesn't hold on to the ball as well.

Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay could lock him up before this even becomes a possibility but knowing Tom Brady isn't long for the team and being only 25 years old now, Godwin would most likely want to hit the open market and make his big cash. A big Penn State X-receiver type like Robinson, Goodwin would be able to make a seamless transition to the Bears offense. Spotrac.com estimates his value at $17.1 million a year, which would fit the Bears cap as it currently is but maybe not as it will be next year. Based on production to date, he'd get more yards downfield than Robinson, not open as often and drop more passes.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Another receiver who isn't slated to be a free agent but he has a very disposable contract for the Browns. It's virtually all cash with just $1 million per year going toward a roster bonus. At $13.75 million for 2022, if Beckham can return to anything close to his old form he'd be worthwhile as a signing but he'll be 30 in 2022.

Will Fuller

Dolphins receiver with great speed and he'll be a free agent after this season. The 6-foot, 184-pounder must miss one more game on a suspension for violating the league's PED policy this season. He ran a 4.32 40 coming into the NFL in 2016 but has never hit the big catch totals an X-receiver needs. He has the speed to damage at 14.9 yards per catch and seems to have improved his hand with an average catch rate of 70.2% for the last three seasons.

Top College Receivers

Chris Olave

The Bears can only dream about being able to match Fields up with one of his favorite targets from last year at Ohio State. Without a first-round pick now, they'll have to come up with a different alternative than the nation's top-ranked target, averages 16.1 yards per catch.

Garrett Wilson

Fields didn't get Wilson at his best. He was just starting to blossom. The bloom will be out this year and expected to be spectacular, making him possibly the nation's second-best receiver. More of a slot than Olave, he found ways to get open last year with his route running when necessary.

Justyn Ross

He might be a more desirable pro than the Ohio State duo because he's 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and gets open on the deep routes, an ideal X-receiver. But there will be plenty questioning whether the Clemson wide receiver is back from a missed 2020 season due to a spinal injury.

Treylon Burks

A Davante Adams style of receiver at 6-3, and PFF tracked him at 7.6 yards gained after making the catch for Arkansas last year. He'll break tackles and make big plays also because of excellent speed for a big man.

Jadon Haselwood

An Oklahoma receiver who could be available in Round 2 for the Bears, he missed much of last year due to injury and played in just three games. At 6-2, he is full of potential but will need to display it this year as a redshirt sophomore.

Ainias Smith

A big play waiting to happen in the slot at pass-happy Texas A&M. He's not going out to the X-position so it may not be what the Bears are seeking if they lose Robinson. Then again, they may also lose Anthony Miller and they would need a long-term solution here as well.

Marvin Mims

Another slot receiver who is very undersized at 5-11, 177 but runs excellent routes and flashes great speed for Oklahoma. He had 11 catches of 20 yards or longer last year and could be a Tyreek Hill type as a deep threat.

