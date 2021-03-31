Kyle Trask's Arm Interests Bears More Than His Legs

Competition and a lack of talent is what keeps Florida quarterback Kyle Trask from being considered a first-round choice

Kyle Trask is a victim of football circumstance.

It isn't his fault there are so many mobile quarterbacks coming into the NFL draft. If there weren't so many, he might be a first-rounder, as well.

The Bears were among teams represented at Wednesday's Florida's pro day and with the 20th spot in Round 1 they likely will be unable to select one of the top five passers without a trade up. So they might be forced to choose from among several less mobile quarterbacks in Rounds 2 or 3.

Trask could be one of those. The Sporting News calls the Bears offense the second-best fit for Trask.

Trask is a victim of this year's draft class because his lack of mobility compared to other quarterbacks might be what's keeping him from being mentioned as a potential first-rounder. It sure isn't his arm or an inability to read defenses.

Put it this way: The Bears could do much worse at quarterback than the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Florida quarterback.

Trask operates with what NFL Draft Bible calls, "...a big frame with above-average arm strength."

They describe him as a "bargain bin Carson Wentz model" and a "perfect developmental prospect who may have some starter upside down the road in the right situation."

Last year Trask did enough to put many of the higher-rated quarterbacks to shame.

The only problem he might encounter as a Bears quarterback is he might need to adjust to a lesser receiver corps than the likes of Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes.

Operating an offense with pro-style receivers, he threw for 4,283 yards in 12 games with 43 TDs and eight interceptions. He had career-bests of 68.9% completed and a whopping 9.8 yards an attemtpt. He had a better TD-to-interception ratio than Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, threw for more yards than Fields, Lawrence and Zach Wilson and is not nearly the immobile statue people make him out to be.

Of course he doesn't run as well as any of those first-round passers, including Mac. But he can slide in the pocket well and uses his feet properly for a passer—that is to say, he has excellent footwork as a passer.

People look at his 54 yards rushing for 2020 and discount him as a zombie in the pocket but he's anything but that. In college, sack yardage comes off of rushing yards and so his total looks worse than it was. Trask ran well enough at his pro day to support the thought he can move enough to run the Bears offense and many others.

"I wanted to show I'm not a statue back there," he said after his pro day. I thought I tested well, thought my cone drills were solid.

"Also, I just wanted to show that I can burst out of the pocket, have little movements within the pocket and still be able to deliver an accurate ball consistently, and I thought I did a pretty good job of that today."

Certainly Trask operates an offense well enough to do what it is the Bears want to achieve, at least according to the Andy Dalton offensive system overview.

"Offensively, I think we want to be multiple," Dalton said after signing in Chicago. "We don't want to have just one identity of this is what we're going to do. We want to be able to change tempos, we want to be able to spread people out, but also going to dense formations and do different things."

Demtrius Harvey of AllGators reported the time turned in by Trask for the 40 at 4.98 seconds.

One aspect of Trask's play noted by NFL Draft Bible and virtually all other scouting reports is his ability to read defenses. It's higher than many other quarterbacks. He just doesn't always make the best decision after reading it the right way.

Being able to read defenses puts him ahead of Mitchell Trubisky's learning curve as a rookie, if not now.

It can make up for a lot of things, possibly even the lack of 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven