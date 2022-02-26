Trading Down Best Path for Bears in BearDigest Mock Draft 2.0

The Bears have plenty of positions to fill and Year 1 under Ryan Poles is their rebuilding time but they lack draft picks, so they should do like BearDigest's mock draft 2.0 and start trading down for a few extra picks to plug a Round 4 hole.

When a new general manager takes over with a new coach and uses new approaches on both sides of the ball, it's going to require different players.

"In terms of building through the draft I think what's key is, one, knowing what scheme you're running and finding players that fit," GM Ryan Poles said at his introductory press conference.

Chances are good some Bears do not fit these new systems. Beyond this, there are gaping roster holes with key free agents like Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, Tashaun Gipson, Germain Ifedi, Allen Robinson and James Daniels unsigned.

Many of the players providing supporting roles off the bench are free agents, such as Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Jesse James and Elijah Wilkinson.

So the Bears need players and particular types of players for a 4-3 defense and their new Luke Getsy style offense.

Knowing this, BearDigest.com conducted Bears mock draft 2.0, the NFL scouting combine version, with the combine is about to begin March 1.

BearDigest's first mock draft occurred just after January's Senior Bowl, a straight draft without trades. But this draft includes trades because the Bears need players and the goal of Poles this year should be to get as many picks as he can to facilitate a rebuild.

A GM doesn't get many first years to lay the groundwork for a rebuild, and make no mistake: This is a rebuild. So they need to take advantage.

The Bears have only a second, third, two fifth-rounders and a sixth-rounder. So I set about dealing when the drafting occurred using the NFL Draft Bible draft simulator.

Sure, there are better places to start trading than with Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who can fleece anyone. Just ask the Indianapolis Colts. Getting an extra pick required moving way down in Round 3 but it was worthwhile because the difference in talent level in Round 3 from top to bottom was not huge. Former Bears GM Jerry Angelo used to say that in a given year the really huge drop off occurs in the middle of Round 2. It applies here.

The simulator demanded a trade of the 71st pick for the 83rd pick but I could also get a coveted fourth-rounder in return. Done.

Then I traded that 83rd pick, acquired from Roseman, to another guy people should dread dealing with, Mr. Jerry Jones. For the 83rd pick in Round 3 I received Dallas' No. 88 pick in Round 3 and also another fourth-round pick. Jerry must have been feeling generous.

So the Bears went from a huge draft gap at pick No. 71 in Round 3 until the fifth round to now having a late third-round pick and also two fourth-round picks to go with two fifth-round picks. The Bears were well-armed for the draft and were on the clock at No. 39.

Round, No. 39: CB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

A truly unique player in this draft who is a real ballhawk. He played an unusual position in college, a sort of linebacker/slot cornerback. This could be the Honey Badger 2.0. The cover-2 system needs players who fly to the ball and make plays. The Bears have had one interception from cornerbacks each of the last two years. Pitre was all over the field making plays in Senior Bowl practices. Now they have someone who can make more, whether they use him at slot cornerback as some think, or at cornerback, or at safety. They could use a 6-foot, 197-pound starting safety or cornerback.

Round 3, No. 88: LB Troy Andersen, Montana St.

Obviously a goal for either of the first two picks was a wide receiver. There were none worth taking, as the simulator hogged every single one with exceptional talent by early Round 2. In Round 3, the best available was Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, who is 5-foot-10. That won't work. They need a bigger X-receiver for this offense. The Bears alsoneed a middle linebacker to play in the 4-3 with Roquan Smith taking the weakside or attack position. They also need a strongside linebacker. Andersen could do either. He is a 6-3, 242-pound former college running back and quarterback with great agility who excelled in the middle after switching full time to defense late in his college career. He had a strong Senior Bowl week and turned heads.

Round 4, No. 121: LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

A strong side linebacker or maybe even a better fit for middle in cover 2 because he has had experience as a safety. Between Smith, Andersen and Domann, they would have linebacker covered. The Bears don't have real linebackers for a 4-3 on their roster other than Smith. Danny Trevathan can't play in the 4-3 system, never has, and seems a likely cut victim. Christian Jones has always been a better fit for 3-4, whether in Chicago or Detroit. He's a free agent, as is Alec Ogletree. And Ogletree has been at his best in a 3-4. Joel Iyiegbuniwe is a free agent and hasn't played no matter what scheme you're talking about. Linebacker is one huge roster hole now and considering you're going to use three of them, they better start finding some.

Round 4, Pick No. 127 G Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

A replacement for James Daniels but he has the size (6-5, 320) and length to play at tackle. Plus, he comes from a school well known for supplying offensive linemen to the NFL. He showed scouts technique strengths required to block in space for the running game in wide zone and also to pass block. Poles said immediately that he wants the offensive line to get fixed. Hayes helps.

Round 5, No. 144 C Luke Fortner, Kentucky

A 6-5 1/2, 300-pound center who is known for his ability to move in wide zone scheme. Scouts detail seeing him reach the three-technique tackle easily when blocking in wide zone, which is nice movement for a center. He has the ability to play all three interior line positions but excelled at center in his final year and is very experienced with five seasons at the school. The Bears will either replace Sam Mustipher with an expensive free agent or provide him with real competition from a draft pick. Let's take the competition here.

Round 5, No. 148 WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

At 6-4, 211, he is the ideal size for an X-receiver the Bears need. Lacking experience while playing for a run-heavy offense no doubt caused him to be available in early Round 5 for this mock. It seems a bit unrealistic to think he'll fall so far. He would be a steal here with his height and 32-3/4 inch arms. Watson showed at the Senior Bowl that there is more to his game skill-wise than the Bison used, as he was fairly adept at beating man-to-man coverage and applying his physicality to get open. He's often compared to Deebo Samuel, but that's a real stretch. Samuel came from South Carolina and was a known commodity in a passing attack facing the best college competition in the SEC. Watson has faced what amounts to Division I-AA opponents.

Round 5, No. 185 S Yusuf Corker

A safety who is known for being able to come up quickly in run support or close fast to hit with force while covering short zones. Corker could be a valuable complement to Eddie Jackson, who seems to want to hit less these days. Some think of him as a box safety but he has shown he is good enough in two-deep coverage for the cover-2. He's just not someone you'd want back in single-high coverage. It's also matching up one on one in coverage where Corker had perceived difficulties. The new Bears defense is predicated on players capable of great speed arriving to hit or make plays on the ball. He'd be a fit.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven