Cash Justin Fields and Bears Picks Can Expect

The money Bears QB Justin Fields can anticipate as the 11th pick in Round 1, and also what Spotrac.com projects for the other Bears draft picks.

The Bears should be paying close to $18.9 million in a contract for first-round quarterback Justin Fields, according to the cap estimates of Spotrac.com.

The sports contract-based website projects the deal for the former Ohio State standout at $18,871,955, including a bonus of $11,085,058.

The website projected all the salaries and second-round pick Teven Jenkins would command a deal of $8,387,848 with $3.46 million coming in bonus money.

The big drop from Round 2 and Jenkins might hurt on draft day and in the overall talent pool, but the Bears see the difference in cost when their next pick isn't until Round 5 and tackle Larry Borom's overall deal is $3.813 million with $333,080 for a bonus.

The deals for sixth-round running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. are all projected at $3,610,707 with signing bonuses of $130,707 apiece. Herbert was the 217th pick, Newsome 221st and Graham 228th.

Seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga has a deal coming of $3,563,647 with a bonus of $83,647.

The Bears will have sufficient money under the cap to make their rookie signings after the move to release Charles Leno Jr. effective June 2. They save the $8.9 million in salary and a $100,000 workout bonus.

Leno's prorated bonus money will count against the Bears cap space for the next two years after this season. For this year it's $2.3 million.

It's not the biggest dead cap expense they have. Kyle Fuller's is $9 million, Bobby Massie's $3.9 million and Buster Skrine's $3.3 million.

They're also still counting $1.75 million for Trey Burton this season, the tight end they cut in the offseason before 2020.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven