Cash Justin Fields and Bears Picks Can Expect

What Pay Day for Justin Fields Looks Like
The Bears should be paying close to $18.9 million in a contract for first-round quarterback Justin Fields, according to the cap estimates of Spotrac.com.
The sports contract-based website projects the deal for the former Ohio State standout at $18,871,955, including a bonus of $11,085,058.
The website projected all the salaries and second-round pick Teven Jenkins would command a deal of $8,387,848 with $3.46 million coming in bonus money.
The big drop from Round 2 and Jenkins might hurt on draft day and in the overall talent pool, but the Bears see the difference in cost when their next pick isn't until Round 5 and tackle Larry Borom's overall deal is $3.813 million with $333,080 for a bonus.
The deals for sixth-round running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. are all projected at $3,610,707 with signing bonuses of $130,707 apiece. Herbert was the 217th pick, Newsome 221st and Graham 228th.
Seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga has a deal coming of $3,563,647 with a bonus of $83,647.
The Bears will have sufficient money under the cap to make their rookie signings after the move to release Charles Leno Jr. effective June 2. They save the $8.9 million in salary and a $100,000 workout bonus.
Leno's prorated bonus money will count against the Bears cap space for the next two years after this season. For this year it's $2.3 million.
It's not the biggest dead cap expense they have. Kyle Fuller's is $9 million, Bobby Massie's $3.9 million and Buster Skrine's $3.3 million.
They're also still counting $1.75 million for Trey Burton this season, the tight end they cut in the offseason before 2020.
