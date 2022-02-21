Why Bears Need to Consider Free Agent Safety Options

The Bears probably need a safety from free agency, could even get one in the draft, and will really need help there if they were to move Eddie Jackson to slot cornerback.

It's possible Bears games at season's end when Eddie Jackson had to move in and play slot cornerback could lead to a position switch.

It all just depends on how closely Matt Eberflus watches the film of those games and whether he thinks the defense will be that desperate for a nickel cornerback. Eberflus has no agenda other than making the lineup the best it can be, since he's just taking over. Jackson has always been a safety.

Then again, there's that $58.4 million contract Jackson has and slot cornerbacks do not make this much.

But talk of this is understandable because anything that would get Jackson making plays again could be a help. He has made no interceptions for two seasons, and then there was the play last season when both Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson forgot to down Rams receiver Van Jefferson after a catch.

Whether it's Jackson's fault or someone else's, the Bears secondary has had a gradual descent throughout the course of personnel change. Jackson is their only starter remaining from the top-ranked 2018 group

They dropped in passer rating against in 2018 from No. 1 in the league at 72.9 to No. 32, or last in the NFL, in 2021 at 103.3.

Each year their completion percentage allowed got worse, from third in the NFL at 61.3% to 63.4%, to 64% and then 20th in 2021 at 65.8%.

They declined from 10th in 2018 TD passes allowed to 26th with 31 last season.

In the all-important stat of yards allowed per pass attempt, the collapse mirrored declines in passer rating against and completion percentage allowed. They were first in 2018 at 6.3, fourth in 2019 at 6.6, 18th in 2020 at 7.2 and finally 28th in the league at 7.6.

So the switch that should be talked about is the defensive style change and not Jackson's position. The change to a 4-3 comes at a good time, even if some aspects of the defense remained viable when they trashed it.

Besides, Jackson's best effort as a slot cornerback last year came when he was guarding Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He normally can cover tight ends at safety, anyway, so this was nothing different. Covering wide receivers almost every play on a weekly basis in the slot would be another matter.

It's late in the career for Jackson to change positions, as he turns 29 during this season. He has the speed to change but then the Bears would need help at safety.

They need the help there anyway.

Gipson is a free agent again and will be 32 when the season starts. He played at just over a veteran's minimum contract last year. The Bears could actually afford to bring him back as a possible starter until they break in a rookie.

There are always safeties in free agency because it is not a position viewed as critically important, even if a team without a good one will struggle.

Here are those the Bears could look at among free agent safeties. It's a long list.

Marcus Williams, Saints

A starter for four years, his passer rating against and completion percentage allowed improved over each of the last three seasons. Makes plays on the ball with 15 career interceptions and never less than two in a season. He also has 38 career pass breakups and averages 64 tackles a season. Does it all.

Jessie Bates III, Bengals

He made three picks each of his first three seasons and one in 2021, with ideal size at 6-1, 200 and 35 pass defenses. He has averaged 102 tackles a season with a low of 88, so there's less tread on the tires here even if he is young. A premium starting safety.

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs

The Chiefs' Honey Badger is undersized at 5-9, 190, and is going into his 10th season. He's still only turning 30 this season and has been used as a strong safety but really needs to be away from the line more making plays on the ball. He has 15 interceptions over the last four years after getting 11 in his first five years. He's allowed seven TD passes the last three seasons so his coverage skills don't appear to have waned.

Marcus Maye, Jets

A solid performer for the Jets, he is coming off a mid-season Achilles injury and so there will be questions about speed. He has six interceptions and 24 pass breakups and averages 62 tackles for his five seasons. Ideal size at 6-foot, 207, he has allowed only 54.5% completions when targeted, according to Sportradar.

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

Once he escaped Detroit in 2018 he began to excel as a free safety. The Lions had him as a strong safety. He has had 13 interceptions since coming to the Seahawks five games into the 2019 season. He has 44 career pass breakups and averages 60 tackles.

Jordan Whitehead, Buccaneers

Whitehead has been the Tampa Bay starter for four seasons and has 25 pass defenses to go with five interceptions. His passer rating against has improved each of the last three seasons, according to Sportradar, and it was an outstanding 62.6 last year. He does miss too many tackles but has done everything asked of him while averaging 73 tackles a season. A legit starting safety who should be paid as one on the open market.

Devin McCourty, Patriots

After 12 seasons and nine at free safety, McCourty is every bit an institution in New England as the Old North Church. He's probably not leaving the Patriots but if he did after 188 career starts there could be some interested teams. He has had 10 interceptions his last three seasons after the age of 30. He'll turn 35 in August so there's that issue.

Kareem Jackson, Broncos

Like McCourty, he doesn't appear ready to slow down. He had 89 and 88 tackles the last two seasons after getting into his 30s and has 20 career interceptions, including four in the three seasons under Vic Fangio in Denver.

Justin Reid, Texans

The Texans' safety is probably coming off his best season in coverage, with 53.3% completions allowed when targeted and his best passer rating against (82.9). He is viewed as ascending and has seven career interceptions to go with 23 pass breakups and has averaged 78 tackles.

Xavier Woods, Vikings

After playing in Dallas defense and then Minnesota, he has plenty of experience in the style of pass coverage the Bears want to play. He could fit at either saety spot and has eight career interceptions, including three last year for the Vikings when he made a ridiculous 108 tackles, 31 more than during his biggest year with the Cowboys. He also has 28 career pass breakups but definitely has struggled stopping big plays the last two years, including six TD passes allowed last year. PFF still thinks he'll pull down $5.25 million a year over two years.

Anthony Harris, Eagles

He had a strong season in coverage for the Eagles after leaving Minnesota, with a 68.7 passer rating against and just one TD pass allowed, as well as 51.1% pass completions. Harris could play either safety spot. After not being asked to make many tackles with the Vikings as a backup for four years, he has proven he can do it with 60, 104 and 72 tackles over the last three years. He has 10 career picks and 31 pass breakups but still needs to make more plays on the ball.

Malik Hooker, Colts

Whether Eberflus would want a safety he had in Indianapolis who has been as injury prone as they come is unknown. A torn Achilles and torn ACL/MCL have been issues in the last four seasons. When he's healthy Hooker has made plays. He has eight career interceptions in 51 games and 13 pass defenses. Would be worth considering at a low cost.

Others

Terrell Edmunds, Deshon Elliott, Jabril Peppers, Ronnie Harrison, Jaquiski Tartt, Rodney McLeod, Tracy Walker and Duron Harmon are also free agents. Edmunds hasn't quite been the big playmaker everyone expected. Tartt has made plays for the Niners but not enough to rate among elite safeties. Peppers is coming off an October ACL tear. Walker has faced the Bears regularly with the Lions. He makes plenty of tackles but doesn't get the ball enough with just three interceptions in four years.

Then again the Bears have a starting safety with no interceptions the last two years.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven