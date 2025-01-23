Honor for Ben Johnson with more possibly headed his way
The new Bears coach comes with honors to the Bears sidelines.
Maybe he'll have even more.
Ben Johnson has been named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2024 season by Pro Football Writers of America.
The Associated Press also presents an assistant coach of the year and Johnson is among the finalists for the award. The AP award winner is announced at NFL Honors Night during Super Bowl week.
Johnson is competing for the AP award against Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and three defensive coordinators—Philadelphia's Vic Fangio, Minnesota's Brian Flores and his former Lions staff mate Aaron Glenn
The 15-2 Lions finished first in scoring, second in offensive yards, first in first downs, second in passing yards and sixth in rushing under Johnson in 2024.
Johnson downplayed his own significance and played up coach Dan Campbell and Lions GM Brad Holmes when speaking about the Lions and what the future holds for them while talking with Chicago media for the first time.
"Brad and Dan really built that roster up," Johnson said. "I think they're going to be a juggernaut. I really do. I think we (Bears) are going to have to give them our best shot each and every year from here on out, because they've accumulated such great young talent.
"You talk about developing and building guys up, it doesn't matter who the play caller is there anymore. That offense is going to be a good offense for the next three to five years. So for me as a competitor, I wanted the next challenge, and I found exactly what I was looking for here in Chicago."
That's sure to make the Lions fans feel a little better after they took to social media blasting the new Bears coach after he "defected."
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI