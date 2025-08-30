How Chicago Bears can settle their edge rush issues in the future
The Bears couldn't meet Dallas' very basic requirements for acquiring Micah Parsons so now they'll have to face him twice a season when they play the Packers.
The edge rush situation stands out as one of the biggest Chicago question marks heading into the season because of Dayo Odeyingbo remains largely unproven and now Austin Booker is on IR.
Montez Sweat provided GM Ryan Poles with evidence of reverting to his first half year in Chicago, when he had six sacks in nine games.
"I think this was the best training camp Montez Sweat has had," Poles said, although Sweat has only had two of them in Chicago. "He's in really good shape, ready to go."
They may need to sign someone or decide to gut it out with Dominique Robinson as a third edge and a practice squad player elevated to fourth edge until Booker can return in Week 6.
This doesn't mean they're stuck with these edge rushers forever. There will be edge rushers who qualify for free agency in March, provided those players don't return to their current teams.
Then again, the Bears next year already are over the projected cap by $8 million so someone will need to go who has a contract for next year or a deal needs to be restructured.
NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal this week pinpointed the top 20 free agents for 2026 and the Bears could get a break here as three of the top four UFAs for next year will be edge rushers, by his measure.
This year, three of the top four unrestricted free agents at edge rusher did not return to their old team so some movement is always possible.
Here are the edges available next year ranked in the top four free agents overall by Rosenthal.
Nik Bonitto, Broncos
Bonitto is rated by Rosenthal as the top free agent for 2026 at any position. He doesn't fit the Dennis Allen pass rush model as a 240-pound outside linebacker type, but he has been effective with 13 1/2 and eight sacks to go with 60 total pressures in the last two years.
Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins
The No. 3 free agent on Rosenthal's list overall, Phillips was plagued by injuries the last two years and had only 7 1/2 sacks and 20 pressures. He had 15 1/2 sacks and 62 pressures for his first two years. Phillips is built more like an Allen edge at 6-foot-5, 263.
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
Remember, the Bengals settled his situation only for one year. A franchise tag for the fourth free agent overall might be around $36 million next year for a 31-year-old player. Still, his production has been off the charts and he has the ties to Allen from his early years in New Orleans.
- The NFL.com assessment stopped a little short by only going top 20, and that top 20 is debatable. Here is a list of potential edges for next year in free agency not included in Rosenthal's article. It's all the usual suspects who occupy the hired QB hunter group every year, it seems.
Khalil Mack, Chargers
The rumors flew he was returning to Chicago last year. He signed for $18 million to stay in L.A. Maybe 2026 would be better for a return. He'd be 35 next year though. Still, if he gets through this year healthy and productive, 36 can't be ruled out as an age he'd play at as there have been plenty of edge rushers who produced at that age or older.
Haason Reddick
The Buccaneers got him on a relatively cheap $14 million for this year and everyone will be watching to see if he avoids controversies while staying productive. If so, he's also only 240 pounds and not an Allen scheme fit.
Joey Bosa
They just saw him in preseason and he looks like it will be a strong year for a rebound if he can just stay healthy. If he does, look for Buffalo to lock him up to play at age 31.
Jadveon Clowney
This should be a name flying around right now but there are rumors the Ravens will sign him if they have pass rush trouble in September. No doubt he'll be available next year. He always is.
Za'Darius Smith
Just like with Clowney, he's been bouncing around mostly the NFC North and stays productive—and just like Clowney he's still available now. The Bears would need to get some contract money restructured to sign him because they don't have enough left for a contract like his right now and still be under the cap when the season starts.
Leonard Floyd
Don't laugh Bears fans. Once he left Chicago, he has never been below 8 1/2 sacks for a year but never over 10 1/2. He's steady Eddie as a sacks producer and would fit in anywhere as a third player rotating into the rush.
A.J. Epenesa
An edge who would fit size-wise into the scheme and into the extra edge role. He has had 6-6 1/2 sacks the last three years.
Matthew Judon
Taking a pass here probably, unless he has a smashing year in Miami and doesn't get another deal from them. The Bears had two chances to obtain him now but didn't get him.
Kyle Van Noy
Over the hill in his 30s? Not hardly. He had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks for the Ravens last year. He's more of an outside linebacker but size-wise can fit into the Bears' scheme, especially as an extra member of the rotation. He'd be 35 next year, though.
