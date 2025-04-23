How the Chicago Bears react to Ben Johnson's first practices
The cooperation between Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles is all well and good but the Bears brought the former Lions offensive coordinator to Chicago mostly for his on-field contribution.
The Bears say they're liking what they see of his plan in very limited exposure to date.
They are only three days into a voluntary minicamp–an "involuntary minicamp" at this point because no one would really want to miss such a thing at so crucial a point with a new coaching staff. The Bears are not allowing the media to watch minicamp practice, which is unlike past practices. So player testimony will have to do for now.
They also had a few weeks of meetings while starting the conditioning program, so their exposure to Johnson does go beyond three on-field practices. They're figuring each other out is the best way to put it.
"He's a guy who's going to be open with who he is," linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "It makes you feel comfortable trying to be yourself as well. We'll continue to connect, but I think him just being around, he was around all the drills yesterday and just walking around, eyeing things up."
"Easy guy to talk to. I know once we get going, things will change."
Edwards' career started under Doug Pederson in Philadelphia and he played for Nick Sirianni, Matt Eberflus and now Johnson. He sees a difference in the way things are beginning to unfold.
"It’s just the way we're operating, I feel like, again, coach Johnson's just come in and done a great job of putting his plan out," Edwards said. "This is my seventh offseason, so I have seen what that looks like. But I feel like he's coming at it from a way of being open and direct.
"I think it's something we're all understanding that we just need to get better in general, coaches included. I think he's done a good job of getting everyone to understand where we're at and where we're trying to go.”
Virtually the full staff is new, so the players are getting used to different coordinators and position coaches. Their emphasis or even positions can change within the scheme.
For instance, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen hasn't limited the linebackers to just their former position. The possibility exists they might change up where Edwards lines up and put him back at middle linebacker, while moving Tremaine Edmunds to the weak side.
Allen said last week this hasn't been determined yet.
"He's definitely mentioned that," Edwards said. "The way he's installing right now is just teaching concepts. He wants everyone to understand everything so that we can go out there and play fast no matter who's in what spot–which is something I think as a defense helps you in the end, understanding how the whole picture fits. I'll do whatever is asked of me.
"I've played Mike (middle) most of my career and then got here and played a little bit of Will (weakside)–played a lot of Will and got to understand that. I understand the areas I need to be better at, understand the things I do well. I'm pretty comfortable in both. I think Tremaine and the rest of the linebackers feel the same way. For us, we're just trying to learn in general whole concepts of the defense. And then from there on out, we'll figure out where we'll play."
Wide receiver Rome Odunze appreciates the way his new position coach, Chicagoan and former Steelers receiver Antwaan Randle El, is able to relate to players.
"He definitely has that level of respect, that he played at this level," Odunze said. "He did a good job at it, so being able to learn from him and knowing that he knows some of the nuances of the stuff that go on out there and what it takes to play a wide receiver in this league is definitely huge.
"Being able to learn from him from that standpoint, I also having to respect that he played the game, threw a touchdown in the Super Bowl (which) is a pretty crazy fact. It’s something I'm looking forward to."
One traditional dynamic with all teams regardless of coach is the offense-defense rivalry in practices and training camp. Johnson's sense of humor came out when he reminded the Bears defense he already has their number, and threw down the challenge, in a way. He brought up during his Brian Piccolo Award presentation how his offense in Detroit ran the "Stumble Bum" play last year for a TD to Sam LaPorta, and burned the Bears linebackers and DBs.
“First, I need to thank you," Johnson kidded Edwards, "because if you hadn’t taken the cheese on that 'Stumble Bum' play, I don’t know if I would have gotten this job."
Consider the challenge accepted.
"I'm excited from a defensive perspective to go against his scheme in practice again and show him that he got us a couple times, but that's it," Edwards said.
There will be plenty of reps ahead for both sides to establish an upper hand.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI