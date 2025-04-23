Ian Cunningham thankful to be out of 'limbo' and working for Bears
Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham has had his shots at general manager jobs elsewhere and continues to come up short.
It's no fun.
He offered up a glimpse Tuesday at how difficult it was to come away both without the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans GM positions and how it felt to be in "limbo" with the Bears, of sorts.
"When it didn't work out, not going to lie, it hurt," Cunningham said. "I’m not immune to that."
James Gladstone got the Jacksonville job and Mike Borgonzi the Titans job over Cunningham.
"But you got to pick yourself back up off the mat, shake the cobwebs off and start swinging again," Cunningham said. "That's where we're at here now.
"Now, my sole focus is this draft and bringing a winner to Chicago.”
While Cunningham was interviewing and preparing to interview, GM Ryan Poles gave him time away from the coach hiring process at Halas Hall.
On one hand, it allowed him to focus on trying to get the GM job that has eluded him each of the last three offseason.
“Personally, it was awkward," Cunningham said. "First, I’m just grateful for (team president) Kevin (Warren) and (board chairman) George (McCaskey) and Ryan for their belief in me, for allowing me that time.
"Also at the same time, I felt in limbo. I wanted to be a part of this (coach-hiring and draft) process. It was just a weird time. I wanted to put my best foot forward."
He was a finalist for those jobs.
"Unfortunately, it didn't work out in Tennessee," Cunningham said. "As soon as that was done, got back in, started watching all the videos of the coaching interviews, and got back in late with Ben and was a bit able to be a part of that (hiring) process.
'Glad we were able to get him (Johnson) on board and then led our free agent meetings. Literally, when free agent meetings ended, Jacksonville came and then it was back into this weird position again. Being in and out of those situations, it's tough because you feel a certain way. You devote your time here, you want to help this crew, and you also have your own goals and aspirations. You feel a little bit weird."
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI