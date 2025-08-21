Likely Chicago Bears 'Bubble Boys' take on distinct veteran look
In the years when the NFL played four preseason games, this Friday night Bears exhibition against the Kansas City Chiefs would have been entirely focused on one last chance for players at the bottom of the roster to impress coaches.
This was virtually universal. The occasional rebuilding team needing to see more from starters would use the first team in the preseason finale but no one else did.
The advent of three preseason games have left an extra bye week before the opener and as a result more teams play starters to close the preseason. The Bears and Chiefs both will do it Friday but the second half becomes more about seeing a handful of players trying to make desperate bids for the 53-man roster.
These are, of course, the "bubble boys," players who could be left on the outside looking in when the season begins and the roster bubble bursts for them. They could be trying to sign with another team or the practice squad.
A more accurate description for some of these players is they're simply going to be squeezed out by other talented players or their own inability to conform to new coaching schemes.
Complicating the situation are players who haven't been able to practice due to injuries or other circumstances. Guard Bill Murray and cornerback Zah Frazier fit this category. Actually Shemar Turner fits here, too, but they're not cutting a second-round pick before he even has a chance to show if he can play and because he is healed up.
Some type of reserve list would need to be used to retain these injury or absentee concerns. Frazier's personal reason for missing training camp is a disaster for a rookie who turns 25 in October. Math says they can't keep these two on a 53-man roster. Frazier was out at practice Wednesday, watching. That's no way to make a roster even as a fifth-round draft pick.
Special teams plays a huge role for some of these players, or in determining their fates. It might be someone else at their position is a better special teams player and needed on "the 53."
The Bears have six players currently on the bubble. Here are those who would appear to be on that cutting edge who have to worry about that phone call to come see Ryan Poles or Ben Johnson and bring their playbooks.
DT Jonathan Ford
A team with big defensive ends who can shift inside in pass rushing situations, like Dayo Odeyingbo, and a rookie second-round defensive tackle who missed much of training camp in Shemar Turner, must make the tough decision on Ford. Besides Ford, they don't have anyone else with Andrew Billings' as a nose tackle replacement. It would seem unlikely they would cut backup tackle Chris Williams, who signed a restricted free agent tender.
"He's continued to improve," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "The fundamentals and the technique that we're teaching, I see him improving in those areas. For a guy that's a smaller bodied player inside, it's even more important for those fundamentals and technique to be able to execute those at a high level."
Ford has been getting in extra work with Billings after practices on his technique. If it comes down to keeping Ford or Williams, though, it's tough to see them retaining both on the 53-man roster and the 6-5, 346-pound mountain could be forced to practice squad or another te
DE-LB Daniel Hardy
Hardy last year was a fringe player and showed pass rush ability but the move this year to put him at linebacker besides letting him rush from the edge hasn't really produced much. He was practicing Wednesday as the backup defensive end because backups Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker are out, injured.
“I think the biggest thing for him now, No. 1, is he's been exceptional around here on special teams," Allen said. "Everybody has to find what their role is going to be on this football team. Everybody's trying to make the 53-man roster–the 70 players including the practice squad. It's really about carving out your role or your niche, whatever that may be. It might be as a pass rusher, it might be as a special teams player, it might be as a starter on the team."
When Allen mentions the practice squad and Hardy it already sounds like he'll need to take that route.
C Doug Kramer
They gave guard Luke Newman the start as Joe Thuney's left guard replacement last week and have worked with him at center some in case of an injury to Drew Dalman. They have center/guard covered with veteran Ryan Bates and Newman would appear to be a lock as a sixth-round pick. Kramer has been with the team, then with the Cardinals and then back with the team over the past three seasons. It would appear he'd be the odd man out at center/guard as a sixth-round, 2022 pick who didn't quite make the necessary step forward.
RB Ian Wheeler
He has made a dramatic comeback from an ACL tear and produced when given the chance. Yet, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has called Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer his rookie and veteran special teams leaders on the field and in the past Homer's special teams ability kept him on the roster.
This could leave Wheeler the odd man out, even though he definitely deserves a roster spot based on the effort given.
WR Tyler Scott
The botched kick return to start preseason game No. 2 aside, Scott simply looks like one of those players who failed to ascend under a new coaching staff with limited roles available among receivers. After Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden II, there might be room for one or two wide receivers. Undrafted rookies JP Richardson and Jahdae Walker have flashed as often as Scott during practices and games. The same is true for Samori Toure. The fourth-round pick from 2023 is a player without a role but has enough all-around skills and experience to fit in somewhere in the league.
DT Zacch Pickens
It's looked like the 2023 third-round pick would be headed for the bubble from the time he was appearing as a game day inactive last year. Pickens did get a preseason sack but simply hasn't made enough plays, and the signing of Grady Jarrett while drafting Shemar Turner dictated the direction they were going at defensive tackle.
