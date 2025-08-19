Theo Benedet surprises everyone but himself with run at starter
You might be surprised to see a starting left tackle candidate for the Bears who didn't get involved in the battle for the job until late in preseason, didn't get drafted, spent a year on the practice squad, is Canadian and is better known for wearing only his underwear while singing to teammates.
Nevertheless, Theo Benedet isn't surprised he is battling with Braxton Jones for starting left tackle with one preseason game remaining.
"No, I mean I think I've known since the start of camp that I have a shot at it," Benedet said. "I took their word when they said that to the group that job was to be won. When we go out to practice they go through the grouping and they told me I'd be taking snaps both with the ones and the twos that day.
"It kind of happened naturally."
PFF grades say Benedet outplayed Jones somewhat in last week's game but that's not the coaching staff. It's that coaching staff Benedet has put his faith in as he tried to ascend.
"One hundred percent, I think that's one of the things that kind of excited mewas a chance to make a new impression," Benedet said. "Not that I thought I'd made a bad one, but just to kind of rise up the ranks and get also a fresh perspective on my own game from a different staff.
"They may see one area that one coach wouldn't, or vice versa.”
Working with Dan Roushar this year made a difference to Benedet after he sat last year.
"It's not their (last year's coaches) fault," Benedet said. "It's nobody's fault. There was just no film on me. I remember when I got up there with Roushar for the first time he said how about some practice clips, all we have is college tape because I got hurt last year.
"So it was kind of audition on the run there at OTAs but I'm glad that they noticed."
Roushar's ability to connect with Benedet as a run blocker made a huge difference.
"I think coach Roushar really understood, in the run game, especially that my footwork was probably too long, those kind of things that were really detracting from my power positions when I hit the block, those kind of things," Benedet said. "And I think he's kind of understood at tackle, how some things kind of may look a little different for me, just given what I'm good at when I'm not so good at and just understanding how to kind of coach through those to get back to the fundamentals that apply to everybody."
The 6-foot-7 tackle shortened up the footwork and has improved.
"I would say definitely, in my ability to be dominant in the run game, open up holes, that's obviously kind of a way for O-linemen to flash in practice," Benedet said. "If you can open a hole and spring a big run.
"I think physically, I've definitely made some strides since last year."
He also received schooling from Bears left guard Joe Thuney, a pretty fair tackle in his own right last year when the Chiefs had to move him there.
"Technically, there's a ton of stuff he's taught me," Benedet said. "He does some really unique stuff with his hands, which doesn't always translate to tackle, but certainly in terms of learning about how he views leverage, it has helped.
"Just as a leader, he does a great job when guys are down on themselves or maybe had a bad rep, helping them get their chin back up, helping them get back into things. Probably the perspective of playing 10 years helps you do that."
No one can complain about Benedet's pass blocking. It's where Pro Football Focus grades have said he excelled.
"I think the Miami game, there was times when I felt like I was getting my feet under me a little bit for a first game," Benedet said. "And I think the Buffalo game was a little bit more solid, cleaner, definitely a couple plays I want back. So, yeah, I mean, I think I put myself in contention, for sure."
He's not perfect.
"I think in pass pro, I'm still working on all these aspects but posture has improved, landmarks with my hands, that sort of stuff," Benedet said.
He's charging at the pole now, and doesn't really want to think about the fact roster cuts are coming. If he's being considered to start, maybe he shouldn't be thinking about this but he went through it last year.
"Obviously it creeps into your mind," he said. "We're human. Those things happen. But at the same time, we still have Kansas City (Friday night) first," Benedet said. "I don't want to get away from that.
"After the KC game, for sure, you start doing the math, all that stuff, andyou try to avoid that as much as possible, but right now it really is all KC."
Besides being a candidate to start, the camp and preseason have been different in another way for Benedet. Instead of being the rookie standing in front of the team in his eagle underwear and singing "God Bless the USA," he got to be the audience when Colston Loveland, Xavier Carlton and others were singing.
"Colston wasn't bad," he said. "X went up there, he wasn't bad.
"But I would say it's a step back. And I told them that."
He obviously has the confidence of a veteran starter off the field. Now he's hoping the Bears see he has enough to soar on the field.
