Montez Sweat and Kyler Gordon Among Bears Inactives
The Bears defense will need to get by without leading pass rusher Montez Sweat as well as slot cornerback Kyler Gordon when they face the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon.
Sweat has a shin injury that kept him out of the end of last week's loss while Gordon has been trying to get over a hamstring injury. Both tried to participate on a limited basis in practice this week but neither one will be playing.
The defense is already going to be without cornerback Tyrique Stevenson at the outside, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. And safety Jaquan Brisker is out due to a concussion.
The other Bears on the inactive list besides Gordon, Sweat and Brisker are injured tackle Braxton Jones, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, injured tackle Kiran Amegadjie and running back Khalil Herbert.
Josh Blackwell will replace Gordon, and the Bears elevated Reddy Steward from the practice squad in case of another injury at the slot cornerback position.
Darrell Taylor, Jake Martin or Austin Booker would be Sweat's replacement.
It's unclear how long Stevenson would be out of the game at the outset, but if he is out then the Bears would be without three of their five starting secondary players.
Jones' replacement at left tackle will be Larry Borom, who was activated this week from injured reserve.
The Cardinals have some injury issues. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is out due to a neck injury and defensive lineman Naquan Jones is out due to a thigh injury. Also inactive are defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek and wide receiver Xavier Weaver.
