What Ben Johnson has in mind now for Bears DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
The Bears' plan with their three players who could return from injury this week can be summed up in one word—caution.
They're not about to push T.J. Edwards, Kyler Gordon, and Jaylon Johnson back into the defense before they're ready. Whether that's this week, Ben Johnson won't say and who's to blame him with a similar injury drama at quarterback in Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers going on at the moment.
No sense squandering any strategic advantage with certainty.
Both Johnson and Gordon were on the practice field Wednesday afternoon.
Whatever the outcome, though, coach Ben Johnson made it clear Wednesday there will be a role for C.J. Gardner-Johnson after the aggressive play he has shown in the past three games after joining the team.
"I mean, I think C.J. is definitely a playmaker and so he's a guy that we're going to want on the field," Johnson said.
Gordon's possible return from groin and calf injuries can impact this.
"And when we feel good about Kyler being ready, we'll make sure we have a plan in place in terms of how we start that up," Johnson said.
They are not under as much pressure to push players back on the field when they're getting good play from Nahshon Wright and Gardner-Johnson but they do want the three starters back.
"We'll make sure that we're acclimating them properly and the last thing we want to do is put a player in a spot where he could potentially hurt himself again," Johnson said. "But at the same time, I know that they want to be out there and they're pushing hard to be game-ready, whether that's this week or not."
Johnson also took the moment to point out the contribution made by another DB besides Wright and his four interceptions and also before Gardner-Johnson came aboard with his three sacks as a slot rusher.
"I think we've had some good play there in the back end,"
Johnson said. "(Nick) McCloud's been a guy that comes to mind. He goes out there and he battles—nickel (DB), outside corner. I'm really proud of what he's been able to put on tape.
"He just competes his tail off. Yeah, we clearly want them back. They're really good players and they'll clearly help us out, but I think the guys in their stead have been doing a heck of a job."
