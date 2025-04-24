Bear Digest

2025 NFL Draft: Teams aren't concerned about perceived reaches in first round

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared some interesting draft intel about how teams are approaching the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bryan Perez

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has long been described as setting up to be one of the most unpredictable in years, and a recent piece of intel shared by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has put that description into overdrive.

Jeremiah took to social media Thursday and shared what "every team" keeps telling him. And it really sets up Round 1 to be the wild west.

"This draft is all about fit," Jeremiah wrote. "That’s what every team keeps telling me. Rankings on these players are all over the map. Teams don’t seem concerned. They like their pods of players and don’t really care if there’s perception of a reach."

Translation? Teams' draft boards are very different from the media's, and it's the media's draft board that tends to establish perceived first-round values. So, if "every team" is telling Jeremiah that they're prioritizing fit, and that they like their pods, and they don't care about outside perception? It means they already know they have players ranked much higher than what's being published throughout the draft industry.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before the game
David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears could make a surprise pick in first round of 2025 draft

The Bears are already pegged as a wildcard team in the first round because of the number of directions GM Ryan Poles can take with the 10th pick. Trades are possible -- both up and down -- as is sticking and picking an offensive lineman, running back, edge rusher, or interior defender.

What's even more interesting now is that, perhaps, the Bears have a player graded in the top 10 that would be a perceived reach. Former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton immediately comes to mind, as does former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

Fortunately, and after months of speculation, all of the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft questions will be answered very soon.

More Chicago Bears News:

Published |Modified
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News