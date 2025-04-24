2025 NFL Draft: Teams aren't concerned about perceived reaches in first round
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has long been described as setting up to be one of the most unpredictable in years, and a recent piece of intel shared by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has put that description into overdrive.
Jeremiah took to social media Thursday and shared what "every team" keeps telling him. And it really sets up Round 1 to be the wild west.
"This draft is all about fit," Jeremiah wrote. "That’s what every team keeps telling me. Rankings on these players are all over the map. Teams don’t seem concerned. They like their pods of players and don’t really care if there’s perception of a reach."
Translation? Teams' draft boards are very different from the media's, and it's the media's draft board that tends to establish perceived first-round values. So, if "every team" is telling Jeremiah that they're prioritizing fit, and that they like their pods, and they don't care about outside perception? It means they already know they have players ranked much higher than what's being published throughout the draft industry.
Chicago Bears could make a surprise pick in first round of 2025 draft
The Bears are already pegged as a wildcard team in the first round because of the number of directions GM Ryan Poles can take with the 10th pick. Trades are possible -- both up and down -- as is sticking and picking an offensive lineman, running back, edge rusher, or interior defender.
What's even more interesting now is that, perhaps, the Bears have a player graded in the top 10 that would be a perceived reach. Former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton immediately comes to mind, as does former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.
Fortunately, and after months of speculation, all of the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft questions will be answered very soon.