4 grizzled free agents who could help Caleb Williams take the Chicago Bears next-level
In the world of sports, some numbers are more than mere numbers. Some numbers evoke a legendary professional athlete or a magical, historical moment:
- Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak.
- Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.
- Babe Ruth’s 714 home runs.
- Jackie Robinson’s uniform number 42.
- The Chicago Bears’ 68 sacks.
Okay, that last one—the number of times Chicago's rookie quarterback Caleb Williams ate turf in 2024—is evocative only for Bears fans. Actually, it’s less evocative than traumatic.
In order to avoid a repeat of Sack Fest 2024, Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have to get their sophomore signal caller some help—and that doesn’t just mean help in the trenches. It means more playmakers, more reliability…and more savvy.
And savvy, for the most part, comes with age.
Age Ain't Nothin' but a Number
One of the goals of free agency in any professional sport—arguably the main goal—is to set your team up for the future, which generally means a focus on youth. Now youth is all fine and good, but a franchise like the Bears—a team whose roster skews young—could use some veteran voices in the huddle.
To that end, here's a quartet of thirtysomething veterans who could help Caleb thrive on the field in 2025, while simultaneously counseling him on how to become a true pro in the locker room:
Zach Ertz, TE
- Current Age: 34
- 2024 Grade: A-
How He’d Help Caleb: Last season in Washington, Ertz was Jayden Daniels’ security blanket and second-favorite receiver, boasting a 63.7% success rate on 66 receptions, impressive numbers for a player of any age.
Ertz was on the field for 931 snaps, the second-most of any Commanders’ pass catcher, and looks to have plenty of gas remaining in the tank. And there’s a distinct possibility he’d supplant Cole Kmet as Ben Johnson’s TE1.
Morgan Moses, RT
- Current Age: 34
- 2024 Grade: B-
How He’d Help Caleb: Between 2015-2024, Moses missed just six games, and in the games he did play, he started all but four. PFF gave him a 2024 blocking grade of 69.2, not a mind-blowing stat, but nonetheless a solid number for a New York Jets offense that was, um, let's go with lacking.
If Poles can land a safe, productive rotation lineman for somewhere in the neighborhood of $3.5 million per year, Caleb will be thrilled.
Raheem Mostert, RB
- Current Age: 32
- 2024 Grade: C-
How He’d Help Caleb: Mostert’s numbers took a nosedive between 2023 and 2024, but it wasn’t all his fault—not too many active veteran backs would get much in the way of opportunity (let alone success) playing behind a healthy De’von Achane.
But Mostert has sticky hands—he hauled in 19 of his 23 targets last season—he’d be a nice change-of-pace from D’Andre Swift, and, as proven by his 18 tuddies in 2023, Mostert has a nose for the end zone.
Tim Patrick, WR
- Current Age: 31
- 2024 Grade: B
How He’d Help Caleb: Speaking of sticky hands, Patrick had an efficient 2024 in Detroit, posting a 75% catch rate and a 56.8% success rate, both of which were career highs, and both of which would have been tops in last season’s Chicago wide receiver room.
The University of Utah product wouldn’t be an equal replacement for Keenan Allen on the field, but if they can ink him to a two-year, $7 million contract, Ben Johnson and Chicago's bean counters will be ecstatic.