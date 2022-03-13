With a decent amount of cap at hand, Bears GM Ryan Poles will need it starting with Monday's free agent tampering period because the list of needs and holes to fill is endless.

When Bears GM Ryan Poles informed the world he would look into the second and third phases of free agency rather than big splashes, you could feel the disappointment among fans.

As former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai liked to say, it was palpable.

If anything could be gathered from Poles' first moves in anticipation of free agency, it is he will do whatever needs to be done to achieve his ends. You don't rid the roster of players as accomplished as Khalil Mack and Eddie Goldman without being committed to a vision.

Merge what Poles has said and what he has done so far and it's easy to see how his words about second and third phases of free agency might be either exaggeration or subterfuge.

Perhaps he really will commit to at least one big name in free agency, maybe a wide receiver, cornerback, or defensive tackle.

Spotrac.com estimates the Bears will have almost $37 million under the cap and there is no doubt a few more players will be coming off the roster to improve that cap total either soon or before June 1.

With free agency's tampering period beginning Monday, there will be agreements in principle announced throughout the league, and official signings on Wednesday or later.

Here is where the Bears stand in terms of their need, the talent availability and the possibility they could actually spend some of that wad of cash they've suddenly acquired.

Needs

There are two types of needs for the Bears in free agency. There is one where the players they have need to be upgraded. Then there is the one where they have no players.

Help Wanted

Receivers: Plural. Consider Allen Robinson gone. It's been that way since late last season. Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome are the only players under contract who caught passes last year. Unless they have great plans for practice squad players Nsimba Webster or Isaiah Coulter, they better start signing some free agents at some level. The team has so many needs that the draft can't hold all their answers at receiver, especially if they hope to have significant contributions from a receiver in 2022. No NFL receiver taken in the draft after Round 3 since 2017 has made more rookie receptions than Mooney (61). So they need to sign a few players of various skill levels in free agency just to fill out the roster, let alone make contributions.

Defensive Tackles: It might need to be plural, as well. They could be losing all three of their interior defensive linemen from the old 3-4. Goldman is gone. Akiem Hicks definitely is not an ideal 4-3 defensive tackle. Bilal Nichols might be versatile enough to go to a single-gap approach in the 4-3, but at the money he could command in free agency is merely being versatile incentive enough for the Bears to retain him? They need a different type of defensive lineman now and, again, like with receiver, it's plural.

Linebackers: Roquan Smith might be playing in a 4-1 defense instead of a 4-3 if they don't sign a few players capable of getting on the field. Noah Dawkins and Joe Thomas are linebackers the team recently signed but are not serious threats to start in their 4-3, unless they are planning to tank the season. They'll need to come away with at least one more starter out of free agency, if not two.

Tight Ends: Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted are under contracted to the Bears. No one else is. Just like at receiver, they need to do some signing. And just like at receiver, tight ends usually don't contribute much right away. Kmet is an example of someone who caught on midway through his rookie year for 28 catches. Then he had 60 last year. Either resigning Jesse James and/or signing some other unrestricted tight end is necessary. Jimmy Graham's time is over.

Safeties: Eddie Jackson is looking a little like Smith is at linebacker. He's all alone. Tashaun Gipson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Marqui Christian, Deon Bush and Teez Tabor are out of contract. There are no more safeties available, starters or subs.

Quarterback: Unless they're actually planning to hold on to Nick Foles one more year instead of trade him for a conditional draft pick or cut him, they need someone to back up Justin Fields.

Upgrades Wanted

Offensive Line: The idea in free agency is to get better, not just retain your old level. On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported agents he talked indicated James Daniels will command top dollar in free agency and appears likely to leave Chicago. The Bears have offensive linemen under contract who could take the spot but the desire by coaches is to have an improved offensive line and this is going to take signing more linemen with skill sets for the wide zone scheme or drafting better ones. It usually takes a season or two to develop a drafted NFL offensive lineman. So if the desire is to get better in 2022, they're going to need to find better blockers in free agency at essentially any line position. Their line as a group was rated by numerous analysts in the bottom third of the league and they gave up more sacks than any team. So no one is exempt from being challenged by a free agent acquisition.

Cornerback: When all of your cornerbacks combined for one interception in each of the last two seasons, the need to find better playmakers obviously exists. They had one cornerback interception and a league-worst team passer rating against of 103.3 despite the fact they had a pass rush that was fourth in the league in sacks and No. 1 in sack percentage. No matter what their rank in total passing yards allowed says (No. 3), those other numbers indicate there were empty suits manning some of their cornerback positions.

Watch for...

Rams free agent center Brian Allen, Ravens free agent center Bradley Bozeman or Titans center Ben Jones. Jones is a little older but still one of the better wide zone blockers at his spot. It's possible Sam Mustipher might develop yet. It took Bozeman several years but he's near the top now. But do the Bears really want to wait that long for a center?

Cowboys guard Connor Williams. Could get costly, though.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker, who played in coach Matt Eberflus' defense in Indianapolis.

Packers wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, who has played in Eberflus' Indianapolis defense.

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes. He had a rebirth in Eberflus' defense for a few years.

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, a name that excites many but is now available at a bargain rate because he has never made more than 36 catches in a season.

Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins. He was a Chief when Poles was in Kansas City.

Chiefs receivers Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle. Poles knows both well.

Packers tackle Dennis Kelly, who could replace either Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom if they falter at tackle and can also play guard. Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers could do the same.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven