Analysis: Free agency beginning on Monday with the legal tampering period, and this is where GM Ryan Poles should begin adding talent in his first venture into the free agent market.

Even after their trade of Khalil Mack and the decisions to release players like Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen, the Bears willneed to proceed carefully in free agency.

Currently they have no one playing either defensive tackle position, two linebacker spots, one safety position, and are understaffed at two cornerback spots. That's the defensive side, only. They're down three receivers on offense, as well as a guard and a tackle.

With a contract extension due for Roquan Smith and possibly David Montgomery, they'll need some of the $36.8 million Spotrac.com says they have available with an eye on the future.

It seems $36.8 million doesn't go as far as it used to, and this is part of the reason GM Ryan Poles has said they'll be looking at the second- and third-phase free agents.

The Bears want to maximize their available cash, realizing the big free agent shopping spree can come in 2023 because they could wind up with more money available then than any other NFL team. In fact, Spotrac.com has the Bears at No. 1 for cash availability in 2023 with $174 million and a few coins.

So the smart approach for them is to fill as many positions with players who can get them through this season of developing Justin Fields while also being cognizant of what the 2023 market could be next year at various positions balanced with what it looks like this year.

Overall the market for free agents looks better for this year at Bears positions of need, but not entirely.

You want to spend an ungodly amount on a wide receiver? Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hill all are slated to enter free agency in 2023. There are good edge rushers available in both years.

With limited funds this year, the Bears need not only to maximize their dollar but get someone who makes others around him better.

All of this taken into account, Poles can probably spend on two free agents and then try to go for the second and third phases at the other positions he must fill.

So there are two more expensive players he should sign and here is who he should pursue.

1. C Bradley Bozeman, Ravens

Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen would be a possibility, but the difference here is signing a center who will be 31 years old this season even if he is the consensus best in free agency, and one who is just coming out of his first contract at a high level while still ascending.

Bozeman is coming off his best season in terms of Pro Football Focus blocking grades. The former Alabama player has learned how to take control of the line as their leader. He is able to block wide or the interior in the run game. He will be in his prime and improving while Jensen will have a few more years and begin to decline, even if centers can sometimes play until their mid-30s.

A center is a wise investment for the Bears for a few reasons. He helps with line calls for adjustments in blocking assignments, which can end all the heat Justin Fields took last year. They need the front blocked well and Bozeman can do this. He also is experienced at blocking for a quarterback who can take off for big gains, like Fields can do.

As the leader of the line, situated in the middle, he also makes the other linemen better. It's easier for a center to do this than a tackle, and for that reason a center would be a wiser investment.

One concern teams have is how a player reacts to having the bigger money of a second contract. Bozeman is unlikely to become a fat cat as a player who was a sixth-round draft pick. He worked his way into the lineup and then continued improving. Bozeman has been the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee two straight seasons so clearly he's a player who's focused.

At 6-5, 325, the Bears would probably want to see him lose a little weight but one thing they won't need to worry about is the center getting beat in short yardage. He'll get it blocked and the price according to Spotrac.com is a market value of $9.9 million a year. With Jensen, it's going to be over $13 million a year.

2. CB Donte Jackson, Panthers

The Bears played the 2021 season with two gaps in their secondary. Two cornerback spots led to the league's worst team passer rating against, 103.3. The Bears need at least one of the starting cornerback spot solidified and waiting for a rookie to develop will be like counting on Kindle Vildor again. They need another veteran to team on the side opposite from Jaylon Johnson. Jackson has proven he is the playmaker they need. He has 12 interceptions and 38 pass breakups, sixth most over his four years in the league. Johnson's strength according to PFF is zone and obviously he'd fit into the Bears' zone-heavy scheme.

Losing Khalil Mack would be a blow to any defense but the Bears played most of last year without him and finished sixth on defense. They did this with a pass defense issues. If they have two cornerbacks and find or develop a nickel cornerback, the impact from losing one of the game's best pass rushers could be lessened.

The two signings leave the Bears with roughly half of their original cap space or more. They can use some of it to plug other positions of need on defense and receiver, all the while knowing the team they are assembling will grow and improve greatly in 2023 when they have a ridiculous amount of salary cap space.

