After ugly 0-2 start, the Chicago Bears still have life in the NFC North
The Chicago Bears are 0-2 to start the 2025 NFL season. And if that wasn't bad enough, they're also 0-2 in the NFC North.
The Bears followed up a Week 1 collapse to the Minnesota Vikings with a Week 2 embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Needless to say, the Ben Johnson era is off to a rocky start.
But here's the good news: the Bears are only 1.5 games behind in the NFC North. The Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and the Vikings lost a lopside Sunday night match up to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.
The Packers continue to be the gold standard in the division, and at 2-0, the talking heads are in full glaze mode.
Here's how the NFC North breaks down after two weeks:
1. Green Bay Packers (2-0)
2. Detroit Lions (1-1)
3. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)
4. Chicago Bears (0-2)
The Bears will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Soldier Field in Week 3 in a match up that will once again challenge what's quickly become a troubling defense led by new coordinator Dennis Allen. If Chicago has the same struggles rushing the passer against the Cowboys as they had against Jared Goff and the Lions, you can bet on CeeDee Lamb going bananas and lighting up an injured Bears secondary.
And if the Bears fall to 0-3 and widen the gap between second and fourth place in the NFC North? Well, you can begin your 2026 NFL Draft prep a little early.