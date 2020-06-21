BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Ahmad Wagner's Potential A Matter for Bears to Explore

Gene Chamberlain

In terms of raw talent, the Bears have to like what they have in undrafted free agent receiver Ahmad Wagner.

If ever a player could be called raw, it's Wagner. And he certainly does possess unexplored ability.

Wagner never played football until basketball teammate D'Mitrik Trice, a guard starter at Wisconsin, convinced him to go out for it as a senior in high school.

Wagner never played college football until after he played basketball three seasons at Iowa.

And now the Kentucky transfer is in the NFL after 15 career college receptions.

So obviously he needs time to develop.

The twist to all this is Wagner is 6-foot-5 plus and would be the tallest Bears wide receiver since Brandon Marshall. Iowa had called him 6-7 in basketball, but in football he was listed at 6-5. He's the size of many tight ends at 234 pounds. And as a basketball player his best qualities were rebounding and defense, so yes, he can jump.

In Wagner's only high school football season he made All-State in Ohio with 40 receptions for 639 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wagner also can run. He was the anchor for a state champion 4 by 100 relay team in high school.

Now as an undrafted free agent the Bears will have the chance to mold a good all-around athlete who might be of value at some point in the future.

Wagner's sheer physical size devastated defensive backs in the SEC. He drew 12 total defensive pass interference penalties in his two seasons of football. Hence his nickname from Wildcat fans: "Ahmad Flagner."

It wouldn't be a shock if Wagner eventually ended up as a tight end considering he's already over 230 and hasn't even been in their weight program. He could also be a wide receiver from the same mold as Seattle's DK Metcalf, who is actually smaller at 6-4, 229.

The drawback to all of this is it could take quite a while to develop Wagner and he would be unprotected from other teams on the expanded practice squad this year.  

Learning all the tricks of route running in the NFL and how to work in the offense is well beyond the immediate grasp for many rookies, let alone one with so little playing experience.

For this reason Wagner would have almost no chance of making the opening day roster.

Keep his name in the back of your mind for future reference.

Ahmad Wagner at a Glance

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 234 pounds

Position: "X" receiver or tight end.

Key Stats:  He was targeted 42 times in two college seasons and 23 games and made only 15 catches but drew 12 defensive pass interference penalties.

Roster Chances: 1 on a 1-5 scale with 5 being the most chance.

Likely Outcome: Practice squad player.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Perfect Answer to Bears Pass Rush Depth

Gene Chamberlain

There's Only One Way for Mitchell Trubisky to Win QB Battle

The strength of Mitchell Trubisky's game means nothing now when he competes with Nick Foles in camp for the starting quarterback position of the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Baptism to NFL More Difficult for These Second-Round Bears Picks

It's normally difficult to be a rookie starter or key contributor but Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson are going to need to do it without an offseason of work on the field

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Thomas Ives | WR

Thomas Ives showed great ability to go up after the ball and surprising speed last summer in preseason but making the Bears' practice squad like he did last year will be difficult due to severe competition

Gene Chamberlain

Is Bears Defensive Competition Legit?

Gene Chamberlain

Barkevious Mingo Adds to Bears' Depth and Special Teams

Experience and versatility have Chicago Bears coaches convinced they can find uses for Barkevious Mingo, a player who is with his sixth team in the last six seasons

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Ted Ginn Jr. | WR

Ted Ginn. Jr. could potentially open up the Chicago Bears' offense if he still has the speed at age 35, and also could provide other benefits.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Gets Rated at Something Better by PFF

Gene Chamberlain

Bears President Ted Phillips Says Fans Still in the Plans

Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips said the team is proceeding as if there will still be fans at games in Soldier Field, while a tentative report date for camp appears to be July 20

Gene Chamberlain

How Bears Coaches Hope to Replace Nick Kwiatkoski

It's not easy replacing a veteran who starting potential like Nick Kwiatkoski but the Chicago Bears coaching staff says there is at least one option on the roster they like

Gene Chamberlain