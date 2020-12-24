Akiem Hicks Ankle Injury a Bears Cause for Concern

Defensive end sits out Wednesday practice after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

None of the players on Wednesday's injury report provided a big surprise on the Bears side, although there is always concern when the list includes Akiem Hicks.

Hicks left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and returned to finish, but it seems he has an ankle injury. The Bears aren't saying how severe, but it was enough to keep him off the practice field on a day when the team just held a walk-through.

Hicks missed one game because of a pulled hamstring earlier. It was the 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, but he returned after their bye week to play against Green Bay and has been able to avoid more problems.

Tight end Demetrius Harris has a foot injury and return man Cordarrelle Patterson has knee soreness. Both suffered the injuries in Sunday's game.

The other players out Wednesday all missed Sunday's game. Safety Deon Bush (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) continue to sit out.

Punt returner DeAndre Carter will be available this week after going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago. He has been reinstated to the roster.

Also, the team put wide receiver Reggie Davis on the practice squad injured reserve list and signed defensive back Teez Tabor to the practice squad. Tabor played in 22 games for the Detroit Lions in 2017 and 2018 and started five games. He was with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad last year and was cut in July by the 49ers.

Bears coach Matt Nagy cut Wednesday's practice down to a walk-through for an hour to 90 minutes but explained it simply as something they do often this time of year.

"Being at this stage of the season, the last two weeks we have had walk-throughs at this stage, and we just feel like right now with where we're at this course of the season it's the best thing for our players.

"So, when we have these walk-throughs there actually pretty good pace where the guys are getting good mental reps and I think it saves their bodies a little bit so they’re ready to go for Sunday."

Jacksonville was without its most consistent weapon at Wednesday's practice, rookie running back James Robinson. Also missing were cornerback Sidney Jones (achilles) and wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring).

