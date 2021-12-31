Akiem Hicks Gets Another Chance at Final Home Game

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks could get the chance to play in front of the home crowd at Soldier Field one last time, after all

Hicks was removed Friday from the reserve/COVID-19 list after going on it prior to last week's game with Seattle. As a result, if he's feeling well enough to play, the Bears can use him on their defensive front Sunday against the New York Giants.

Tight end Jesper Horsted and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe are the last remaining Bears on the reserve/COVID-19 list after 14 were on the list two weeks ago.

Hicks suggested last week the team wasn't bringing him back next year. He is a free agent and will be 33 years old during next season.

“I think that’s the unfortunate reality," Hicks . "The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end.

"I could throw every cliché I want at it. But you know that is the circumstance we find ourselves in.”



The Bears have other injury issues but have grown much healthier over the past two weeks.

Slot cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday returned after a day away with a foot injury. Sunday's win was his first action in four weeks because he'd suffered a hamstring pull and then was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears still must sort through their situation at tackle. They could use either Larry Borom or Germain Ifedi at right tackle. Left tackle Jason Peters has practiced on a limited basis this week despite a sprained ankle suffered two weeks ago, and either he or Teven Jenkins would be on that side. Jenkins had a shoulder injury last week and left the game but has been able to practice this week.

The Giants have their own problems but not entirely injury related.

Coach Joe Judge was trying to decide between starting former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm, who has been with the team only about a month. Glennon had to come in after Fromm struggled in his only start.

Glennon has a quarterback rating of 55.7 this season and last week was 17 of 27 for 93 yards with an interception and touchdown. He has four TD passes and eight interceptions as the backup to injured starter Daniel Jones.

So Judge told both quarterbacks they will play in Sunday's game, which would make little sense if anything was at stake. There isn't, so the Bears will likely get to face their 2017 opening day starter for the second straight season.

Last year Glennon started for Jacksonville against the Bears and went 24 of 37 for 211 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in a 41-17 Bears win.

