The Bears have activated offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood from the reserve/non-football illness list.

Leatherwood is able to practice with the team now but is not yet eligible to play. They have a window to wait until he can return to the field in games.

Leatherwood was on the team two weeks, until just after the season-opening win, before he went on the non-football illness list with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported to be mononucleosis.

Leatherwood was the 17th pick of the 2021 draft, regarded by many to be a reach by the Raiders. They waived him after one season and Ryan Poles put in a waiver claim on the former Alabama tackle.

Upon arriving, Leatherwood said he was being used at right tackle.

Movement on the struggling Bears offensive line has been rather constant, with Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins splitting time at right guard initially and then Patrick moving to left guard for injured Cody Whitehair.

Coach Matt Eberflus this week hinted there could be more movement when Whitehair returns from injured reserve and a knee sprain. Patrick's snapping hand would be 100% by then, allowing the Bears to put Sam Mustipher on the bench while using Patrick at the position they intended him to play when they signed him in free agency.

What Leatherwood's ultimate role would be isn't known, beyond possibly a swing tackle. The Raiders used him at guard once they determined he couldn't play tackle.

