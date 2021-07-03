A Former Bears QB's Thought on Allen Robinson Standoff

The Allen Robinson contract standoff is something one former Bears quarterback views as a potential long-term situation.

If this entire Allen Robinson contract scenario is driving Bears fans nuts, they probably should get used to it.

At least this is what one former Bears quarterback thinks.

Former Bears quarterback Jim Miller, the Sirius XM radio analyst, told Bears broadcast team Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer on All Access this week that he anticipates no contract coming before July 15 for Robinson.

"I think it will just carry on through," Miller said. "I think Allen Robinson will play under the franchise tag.

"He is the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver and I think he'll be a true pro, like he's always been a pro. I don't think, he's happy about it. I'm sure he did want to get a long-term deal but the Bears have to, you know, they have every right to place the franchise tag on it and let this play out."

It's wait until 2022 in that case.

"And so another year will pass," Miller said. "I think Allen Robinson will prove to be who he is and then the Bears will have another decision to make."

The decision would be whether to tag Robinson or to get him a long-term deal then.

They could wait to see if any of their own young receivers develop or if they have an opportunity for a receiver they see as an upgrade, but this would difficult to imagine considering Robinson's elite status. He even cracked the top 50 in Pro Football Focus' rankings, which isn't easy by any means.

"The key after that is who is going to emerge cause the Bears have drafted the young receivers like a Riley Ridley," Miller said. "Anthony Miller still needs to prove himself, and and you look at Javon Wims, who will have an opportunity. Can any of these players step up and really replicate what Allen Robinson has done?

"So that's why the Bears drafted them and who knows?"

Miller didn't sound too optimistic any of those receivers could step up to Robinson's level but whatever happens he anticipates it will be a smooth operation.

"He might be leaving in free agency next year or the Bears will have a decision to slap another franchise tag or really extend him and really ink him to a lucrative contract," Miller said. "I think he'll be a pro's pro about it, though, and he understands the position he's in and he's got an opportunity to prove himself and show his work to the entire NFL."

