Another 2025 NFL Mock Draft links Chicago Bears to elite playmaker for Ben Johnson
When the 2025 NFL offseason began, the potential for the Chicago Bears to add a luxury pick in the first round was low. There was so much work that GM Ryan Poles had to do to improve an offensive line that surrendered a league-high 68 sacks in 2024. It seemed like an impossible task to complete in free agency.
Yet, here we are, with just over three weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway, and the Bears' offensive line has been rebuilt into one of the best in the NFC.
Headlined by future Hall of Famer Joe Thuney, Poles has replaced three starters along the interior. Darnell Wright is a fixture at right tackle, and while questions remain about Braxton Jones' future at left tackle, Chicago won't feel forced to replace him with their first-round pick, No. 10 overall.
Instead, Poles has a chance to go against the grain and select a player who would instantly add juice and excitement on offense: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
In the latest 2025 mock draft from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, that's exactly what the Bears do.
"The Bears have done a good job improving their offensive line this offseason," Zierlein wrote. "The next step toward getting the most from Caleb Williams and that offense should be taking the most explosive playmaker in this draft."
During a recent appearance on NFL Network's 'Path to the Draft,' Zierlein called Jeanty to the Bears a "no-brainer."
“For me, it would be a no-brainer,” Zierlein said. “Look, Ryan Poles and the Bears have done a lot to fortify the offensive line, they can go offensive line here, again. But, the way I look at the board, and the way I view these players, because I’ve watched them all on tape very, very carefully, I think Jeanty is just special.
"So, the best way to help Caleb Williams out is to give him a dynamic rushing attack, and someone who can carry a significant workload. I think it really helps the Bears take a big jump right now, this year. I think they have the roster ready to take a jump, if they’re able to add some dynamic elements to the running game.”
It feels like the only thing that can prevent Jeanty from becoming a Chicago Bear at this point is if the Las Vegas Raiders select him at No. 6 overall. But Vegas is in the very early stages of what feels like a rebuild under new coach Pete Carroll, and while Jeanty could certainly be a building block for the old-school coach, it seems more likely that the Raiders will prioritize a premium position and pivot to running back on Day 2.
Despite the prevailing narrative that suggests running backs aren't worth a first-round investment, Jeanty is, as Zierlein noted, special. Bears coach Ben Johnson said from the 2025 NFL Owners Meetings that a running back has to be an offensive weapon that strikes fear into opposing defenses to be first-round caliber, and Jeanty checks that box.
Jeanty enjoyed an insanely productive season in 2024 when he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. And while box-score scouting is never a wise thing to do, Jeanty's numbers do tell an accurate story of what kind of player he is. In a word, he was unstoppable.
Imagining Ashton Jeanty running behind the Chicago Bears' rebuilt offensive line feels like a fantasy that might actually turn into reality when Poles is on the clock in the first round on April 24.
