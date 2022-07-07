Former Seattle receiver David Moore was arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Texas, according to reports, making it three new players arrested this offseason.

Training camp is approaching and with so many new Chicago Bears on a rebuilding team the fans in attendance definitely will need a roster to ID all the players.

They also might need the police blotter.

A third new Bears player has run afoul of the law after being signed to the team by general manager Ryan Poles. Bears wide receiver David Moore, the former Seahawks receiver, was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas Monday, according to reports by TMZ and the website KXII .

A police report cited by TMZ said Moore fell asleep while in a Taco Bell drive-through and was found by officers in a 2018 Ford F250 at 11:18 p.m.

The report said he had THC edible candies and three pistols in his car. He was booked into Cooke County Jail and bonded out.

Moore made 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Seahawks as an alternate target to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for quarterback Russell Wilson. After the Seahawks didn't bring him back with a new contract for 2021, Moore played briefly for the Packers (1 game) and Broncos (2022) and also signed on with the Panthers, but was released.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in April for reckless driving and driving without a valid license while linebacker Matthew Adams was stopped by police shortly after practices ended in June for a gun violation and for a Chicago code violation—possession of metal-piercing ammunition.

All three players are still with the Bears.

Three arrests in one offseason isn't saying much for Poles' ability to judge character when he signs new players.

When combined with Poles' failure to know enough about free agent Larry Ogunjobi's condition before the defensive tackle failed a Bears physical, it looks like a rocky start to say the least for the franchise's 36-year-old general manager.

The entire situation brings back memories of the start to former GM Ryan Pace's era, which began with Ray McDonald's 2015 signing before being arrested on domestic violence charges—after he had a history of such situations.

Five months later, Pace had to deal with the Jay Ratliff situation. The defensive lineman was escorted off the Halas Hall premises and then cut by the team after he was reported by police to have said he "..felt like killing everybody in the building."

