Fullback Insurance for Bears

The Bears signed former Vikings backup fullback Jake Bargas after health concerns over fullback Khari Blasingame.

It's possible the injury to Bears fullback Khari Blasingame might be more serious than the Bears initially thought because  they have added a second player at the position.

On Sunday, they signed former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas, who has played in two NFL games in two seasons.

Blasingame had a brace on his arm at Thursday's game with Seattle but was at Saturday's practice and participating, then took part again Sunday. He was running pass routes and even scored a touchdown Saturday on a throw from Justin Fields in scrimmage.

To make room on the roster for Bargas, the Bears put wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve. Moore suffered an apparent lower leg injury at the Bears' family fest practice earlier in August and was carted off the field, but they haven't described the injury with any specifics.

Coach Matt Eberflus didn't bring up an injury to Blasingame after practice on Saturday because the former Titans fullback had obviously practiced. The Bears coach isn't slated to talk with media again until Wednesday. Regular injury reports do not begin until the first week of the regular season.

Bargas had been waived by the Vikings last week. He doesn't have much time to learn the Bears offense but at least he has been in a system somewhat similar with the Vikings.

Bargas is 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, quite a bit bigger than 6-foot, 233-pound Blasingame but lacking his speed. Blasingame had been a safety and linebacker before becoming a running back. Then he converted to fullback in the NFL.

Bargas was teammates at North Carolina with Bears receiver Dazz Newsome but was a tight end for the Tar Heels and not a fullback. He had 21 catches in five North Carolina seasons for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Bargas converted to fullback when h e signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, but was behind CJ Ham on the roster and was cut before the season started in 2020, then went to their practice squad until being activated Dec. 24.

The Vikings had him on the 53-man roster last year, although he only was active on game day in December for a game against the Lions and was in on five special teams plays. They signed him again this year before cutting him last week.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was in Green Bay when the Packers used the fullback position well as a blocker in the wide zone scheme so having two players who could play is an asset, especially if there is an injury question about one.

