Anthony Miller Draws Fine for Incident Against Saints

Anthony Miller fined less than Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for fight but Saints defensive back hasn't been suspended from Sunday's playoff game.

Anthony Miller's ejection after getting physical with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in last week's playoff game also cost him a fine.

He was fined less than Gardner-Johnson, who was not ejected.

Miller received a fine of $8,589 while Johnson's fine was $15,000 according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Larger fines go to repeat offenders.

Gardner-Johnson has been fined at least five times this season for at least $35,512, according to Nola.com. He has not been suspended from Sunday's playoff game at home against Tampa Bay.

Gardner-Johnson had been fined $5,128 after a post-play incident against Atlanta, then another $5,128 for a late hit on Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Miller and the entire Bears team had been warned at a meeting by coaches about Gardner-Johnson's attempts to provoke players and take them off their game. They'd seen it first hand Nov. 1 when Gardner-Johnson baited Javon Wims into throwing punches and drawing a fine and suspension.

The Bears were already shorthanded at wide receiver with Darnell Mooney out with an ankle injury. Then Miller got ejected on the first drive of the third quarter with the Bears down 7-3 at the New Orleans 40, following a third-and-15 incompletion. Miller left the game with two catches for 22 yards.

Miller's ejection further crippled the Bears offense. They were playing without starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney due to an ankle injury and were forced to use return man DeAndre Carter for the first time all season due to Miller's absence.

Miller's future with the Bears is unclear after the incident, which angered coach Matt Nagy. Miller in 2021 would be in the final year of his rookie contract and finished the season with 49 receptions, five fewer than in 2019.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven