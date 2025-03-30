Are the Chicago Bears a legit candidate to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has proven to be a willing participant in NFL Draft trades. He's made more than a dozen during his tenure with the team, but one type of deal remains absent from his resume: trading up in the first round.
Poles has done a masterful job trading back and acquiring more draft capital over the last three years, but with the 2025 Bears boasting a roster that's as complete as any during Poles' tenure, the potential for Chicago to trade up from No. 10 is higher than usual.
In fact, in a recent breakdown of six plausible first-round trades, the Bears were listed as a team that could decide a pick swap with the Las Vegas Raiders is needed to secure their guy.
In this hypothetical, Chicago sends Vegas the No. 10 pick, a third-rounder, and a 2026 sixth-round selection for the No. 6 overall, and finish their offensive line rebuild by selecting LSU offensive tackle, Will Campbell.
"Last year, no team allowed more sacks than the Bears," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote. "And while LSU’s Will Campbell may not make it to 10, the 2025 draft’s top offensive line prospect should be there at No. 6."
Bears fans certainly wouldn't be opposed to trading into the sixth pick, especially if the cost is what's outlined in this projection. But making a power move like that for Campbell, whose NFL Draft process has been marred by concerns about his short arms, doesn't seem likely.
Instead, a deal like this would make more sense if the Chicago Bears are sold on running back Ashton Jeanty being the missing piece they need to put the offense over the top. Sure, trading up for a running back is a bold decision, but if any general manager has proven he isn't afraid to take a leap of faith on draft day, it's Ryan Poles.
