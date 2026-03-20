Gervon Dexter Obtains High-Powered Agent for Bears Contract Talks

First, Gervon Dexter's name came up in unfounded rumors about a possible trade.

None of it made much sense because he has been the Bears' most productive defensive tackle in the pass rush, although he obviously can get better against the run.

Now, something more critical for the Bears' future regarding Gervon Dexter has popped up as he approaches his contract year.

Dexter has powerful new representation in agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to Rosenhaus Sports Representation.

I always wanted Gervon Dexter back, but signing with Drew Rosenhaus probably makes it LESS likely https://t.co/mUiO7mJ8VE — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) March 19, 2026

The announcement of this immediately caused a negative ripple among Bears fans on social media. The prevailing thought is this could somehow lead to unrealistic demands by the defensive tackle.

The truth is the Bears have negotiated plenty of contracts with Rosenhaus over the years, and this shouldn't be a problem.

DJ Moore was represented by Rosenhaus and got a contract extension. Although he had a very player-friendly deal, it wasn't out of touch with what top receivers around the league commanded when he signed it. Moore's departure was more the result of having more players at his position who were productive or even better last year, as well as the team's salary cap issues.

Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, joins NFL Countdown with an update on Hill being detained on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sq6Id5SrHi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 8, 2024

Rosenhaus also represented former Bears like Akiem Hicks, Yannick Ngakoue, Adrian Colbert, Artie Burns and Rasheem Green.

And two weeks ago, one of Rosenhaus' clients signed with the Bears in free agency—linebacker Devin Bush, who got a three-year deal reported at $30 million.

With the NFL combine starting, to motivate our clients I told them I would do 225lbs 12 times. Thanks to Starr Hawkins the trainer for the assist. pic.twitter.com/rD8k5fj1w2 — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) February 23, 2026

The issue here is really not Dexter's representation. It's whether the 2023 second-round pick from Florida deserves a contract extension in the team's eyes, and if he can take a step forward in Year 4 to make a statement to the marketplace if he doesn't get the extension.

Dexter's strength has been rushing the passer and he has 13 1/2 sacks in three seasons, including six last year and five in 2024. He has 42 quarterback hits, but had a career low of 11 last year. He also has 62 pressures, including 22 last season per Pro Football Reference and Stathead.

Pro Football Focus graded Dexter 20th out of 134 interior defensive line pass rushers last year and 40th out of 132 in 2024. As a rookie, he was 59th out of 131.

Gervon Dexter Sr. through 2 games



-5 TOT, 3 solo

-3 QB hits

-2 TFL

-2 sacks



He had 2.5 sacks all of ‘23. We knew this was coming, but what a BOOM so far for @GervonDexter 🔥

pic.twitter.com/swlHM2sdQG — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) September 17, 2024

However, it's stopping the run where Dexter is going to need to prove himself. He ranked 119th out of 131 last year against the run just a year after he made huge strides and climbed to 39th against the run after a rookie year when he was 119th. Overall, Dexter ranked 72nd a year after he'd risen to 24th from 100th as a rookie.

Dexter's six tackles for loss last year were a career high and he has 10. Last season he made 44 tackles, a drop by seven from 2024. At this point, Dexter looks like a possible player to be extended, but they may need to see more.

A week after having 1 pressure and a 0% pass rush win rate Gervon Dexter comes back with 6 pressures and a 33% pass rush win% per PFF.



Big bounce back game for Dexter. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/a310nqK28x — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 23, 2025

Ryan Poles hasn't drafted a more successful defensive lineman at end or tackle than Dexter, who is the most productive drafted defensive lineman they've had in the pass rush for his first three years since Henry Melton had 15 1/2 from 2010-12.

Melton made the Pro Bowl in 2011.

I missed this before, but Brad Biggs essentially dumped cold water on any Gervon Dexter trade. Biggs said the Bears aren't interested in dealing him, which has always made the most sense. — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) March 5, 2026

Dexter has more sacks in his first three seasons than two-time Pro Bowl player Tommie Harris did in his first three seasons.

It's all something to put into the mix in a year when the Bears will, no doubt, draft a defensive tackle and must decide whether to extend Dexter's contract in discussion with his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

My 38th consecutive NFL Combine working for our clients! pic.twitter.com/djdlvxiubW — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) February 28, 2026

X: BearsOnSI