Of Artavis Pierce, the Bears can be sure of this much: He is persistent.

It's a good thing, because someone in his shoes lacking this quality might have become discouraged long ago.

For two years he toiled as a backup at Oregon State and when his time came to start in 2018 he immediately took advantage, suffered an elbow injury and in his absence they gave the job to freshman phenom Jermar Jefferson for the rest of the season. Pierce quietly toiled for 408 yards and averaged an outstanding 7.6 yards a carry in a reserve role.

Rather than throw a fit about it or look around for the handy transfer portal plenty of graduates use, Pierce stayed at the school in 2019, kept battling and wound up starting seven games, playing in all 12, and ran for a career-best and team-high 873 yards on 146 carries. He averaged 6.0 yards a carry.

If the story stopped there it would be a cheery ending but the NFL beckoned and where does Pierce wind up signing as an undrafted free agent? With the Bears, to compete against Ryan Nall for backup behind David Montgomery.

Nall happened to be the back at Oregon State who was ahead of Pierce for two years before he wound up behind Jefferson.

Some guys are just glutton for punishment it seems.

Pierce has shown he doesn't give up, and as a result will likely give Nall a tussle.

The reason he can be a threat to make the roster is his skill set.

Scouting reports suggest he has a wide array of talents, especially a running style catering to a zone blocking team like the Bears. He has an ability to patiently wait for the zone scheme to develop before finding his opening.

It seems patience really is his virtue in more ways than one.

That's a skill even Bears starter Montgomery lacked to an extent last year, although he seemed to get better later last season.

Pierce has the all-around ability the Bears look for in a running back.

He caught 74 passes at Oregon State, a high number for any college back, let alone one who wasn't a full-time starter or third-down type of back. So he knows the passing game.

His pass blocking cannot be assumed because no college back's pass blocking ever can. Still, he can be physical and his running style suggests it. He'll break occasional tackles at only 209 pounds.

Pierce's skills were not reserved for weak non-conference opponents from "directional" schools. He took it to the next level against good opposition.

His signature game was that 2018 opener when he'd been considered the starter ahead of Jefferson and he ran at Ohio State for 168 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Pierce broke runs of 80 and 78 yards against one of the nation's fastest defenses.

Then he got benched after the elbow injury.

So Pierce has proven with his final college season that the Bears will have at least one option to challenge Nall.

Pierce did it for two years, and he's ready to try it again.

That's real persistence.

Artavis Pierce at a Glance

Oregon State RB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 209

Key Number: Averaged 6.4 yards per carry over his final two college seasons

Roster Chance: 1.5 on a 1-5 scale with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: Roster cut and practice squad, possibly promoted later in the season.

