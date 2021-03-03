BearDigest.com 2021 Bears Free Agency Tracker

Bears Unrestricted Free Agents

WR Allen Robinson — Simply letting Robinson leave in free agency is the one option which makes the least sense after they invested heavily in him in the past and he produced. After making 23% of the team's receptions last year, Robinson could very well be tagged and traded because of his value. He also could simply be retained on the tag while a long-term deal is eventually achieved. It's possible the cash-strapped Bears would need to come up with a deal exceeding $20 million per year to sign him. He'd be paid $18 million under the franchise tag in 2021. Robinson's cap n$umber was $15 million last year, including $10.9 million in salary. Robinson is coming off his best overall Bears season with 102 catches for 1,250 yards, and earned Pro Football Focus' praise as the wide receiver who had the NFL's most contested catches over the last three seasons (65), 10 more than second-place Michael Thomas.

A true X-receiver type, Robinson wows no one with his speed but his leaping ability along the sidelines, excellent hands and route running make his game dangerous. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder will be 28 when the season starts and has yet to play with a high-level passer. Blake Bortles, Chad Henne, Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles and Tyler Bray are the passers who have thrown to him in the NFL.

The Bears really have no one on the roster comparable, so if Robinson left in free agency they would need to look hard for a replacement. Because of the cost, the answer likely would be in the draft.

The uncertainty at quarterback is interlocked with a decision on Robinson.

T/G Germain Ifedi — First he proved he could play guard again by being effective without penalties, then did it at right tackle where he had struggled greatly with Seattle. They have a useful player who played for only $910,000 last season, so if they want to keep a 6-5, 329-pound blocker the will need to come up with some cash. The amount of interest could be held down by Ifedi's past penalty troubles. He had a massive 49 penalties in four seasons with Seattle and committed only five last year starting full time for the Bears at two positions, thanks largely to his commitment and the work of line coach Juan Castillo. Keeping him depends on how they plan to use him. They expect James Daniels back to start at one guard spot and have Cody Whitehair. They don't need guards but can use versatility like Ifedi has. Although Ifedi played better at tackle than in the past, his strength seems at guard. If they could be certain he'd be a long-term answer at right tackle it would be a worthwhile signing. Either way, the possibility the price could be down enough will likely keep him in Chicago because even if they draft a tackle they will need someone to play there until the rookie is ready and Bobby Massie's $7.9 million cost is too easy to cut from their payroll to assume he'd be back instead of Ifedi.

QB Mitchell Trubisky — The much-maligned fifth-year quarterback finished a 2020 season of great ups and downs. He won the starting QB job over Nick Foles, got benched in the third quarter during a Week 3 26-23 win over Atlanta, returned for the 11th game of the year and later ended a six-game losing streak as he led the Bears to wins in three straight to make the playoffs.

At 27 for next season, Trubisky is coming off his best year at completion percentage (67%) and had his second-highest passer rating (93.5). He had 16 TD passes to eight interceptions for 10 games, including nine starts. He also had the NFL's second-worst completion percentage in passes thrown beyond the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus (46.2%). The worst average belonged to Carson Wentz (45.4%). In 2019 he tied for the NFL lead at throwing interceptions in the red zone (4).

Trubisky was 29-21 as Bears starter and had his fifth-year option declined last year, although his key overall career statistics are much better (87.2 passer rating, 64% completions, 64 TDs, 37 INT) than any other quarterback who had a fifth-year option declined. Trubisky took up $7.2 million in cap space last year. He is projected by Spotrac.com to have a market value of $8.3 million annually.

It wouldn't be shocking if Trubisky returned because of the cost and his system knowledge but it would only come if they'd exhausted other avenues to improve.

KR Cordarrelle Patterson — Second all-time in NFL kick return average (29.9), Patterson turns 30 in March and can provide occasional help on offense in addition to return duties. The Bears can't afford to bring him back at anything close to last year's cap cost of $5.25 million as his level of contribution hasn't been significant enough. He was paid $4.23 million the previous year, which was high, as well. Patterson has just one total offensive TD with two kick-return TDs in Chicago for two seasons. Last year they paid him about twice the level of other top kick returners, according to Spotrac.com. Patterson was the highest-paid kick returner in the league and led the NFC in kick return average while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl status for the fourth time.

Patterson helped the Bears finish seventh in average starting field position for drives with his returns and on offense had a career-high 64 rushing attempts and gained just 3.6 yards a carry with a long run of 13 yards in 2020. He has 32 receptions in two Bears seasons.

The Bears have to weigh the fact kick returns no longer possess the significance they once did when they make a free agency decision. Put it this way, either the higher pay goes, or Patterson goes.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris — Sadly, the Bears have once again have a defensive lineman who has outgrown his role and pay grade. Robertson-Harris played well when entrusted with duties at end or even on occasion at nose tackle. He was an undrafted UTEP linebacker who put on weight and converted to the line, and showed the availability to come off blocks and make plays. Last year the Bears knew he would be pursued if tendered at a lower level of restricted free agency so they tendered him at $3.3 million and kept him around for a year. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at midseason but now they will almost certainly lose him because plenty of other teams can use a 6-foot-5, 292-pound lineman. He could play end in a 3-4 or end in a 4-3 and also could be a three-technique defensive tackle in a 4-3. Robertson-Harris had a very productive Bears career with 7 1/2 sacks and 75 tackles.

Spotrac.com estimates his market value at $8.2 million a year, and they can't afford anything close to that for a backup defensive lineman. PFF's market value prediction was around $4.5 million a year, which would be borderline for what the Bears could afford. They also have to take into account next year draft pick Bilal Nichols' deal expires and they'll have to pay him.

Like Nick Williams last year, this is a player former Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers brought along to success, and now he'll leave because he's too good to be a backup for a low price.

S Tashaun Gipson — His return depends on how little he'll be willing to play for after proving he was still a viable starter at age 30 last season with a one-year, $1 million deal. He tied for the team lead in interceptions last year with two and had a better PFF grade ((72.0) than all but 17 other NFL safeties including Eddie Jackson. He's already been through this process and didn't draw a big deal, so the Bears may be able to retain him at a bargain rate. This would be good because communication in the secondary is so important, and players who have been together a while are better able to do this. Rather than swapping out safeties every year, keeping Gipson another year could improve this. He is more effective playing back in coverage, which presents a bit of a problem because Jackson is better at this as well. Gipson has been projected at $2.75 million a year by PFF and the Bears could afford to bring back an effective vetean safety at that amount.

K Cairo Santos — A great success story last season as he set Bears records for field goal percentage (93.8%) and consecutive field goals made (26) as a practice squad kicker who was called on to replace injured Eddy Pineiro. Santos played for only $991,000 last year and the Bears have to pay him now or face a return to the kicking uncertainty they had in 2018 and 2019 with Parkey and Pineiro.

Santos turns 30 this season and had one strong season with Kansas City in 2016 (88.6%) before injuries and inconsistency caused him to bounce around the league to the Rams, Buccaneers and Titans before landing in Chicago. This is one free agent the Bears can't afford to let get away and Nagy should try to lock him in the basement at Halas Hall if he has to during free agency.

Remember, the Bears gave Cody Parkey a four-year, $15 million deal. What will it take for a kicker who actually makes kicks and doesn't hit the post?

DE Brent Urban — Like Robertson-Harris, Urban took to the coaching from Rodgers and went from a Titans castoff to a valued extra edge who could stop the run while occasionally harass a quarterback. His pass rush off the edge as Kirk Cousins tried to run a bootleg pass on fourth down helped earn a victory and ultimately a division title. Urban's 6-7 height made it tough at times for passers to throw outside the numbers. He had three tipped passes in his 25 games, and added 2 1/2 sacks and nine pressures. It's not enough production to make him a highly paid starter somewhere but could be just enough to keep him at a pay rate just over what the Bears can afford for a fifth defensive lineman. This is why they will be looking at the interior defensive line later in the draft.

Urban played for $1 million last year and has been projected by PFF at about $1.5 million a year in the marketplace.

The hard part? As the Bears watch these defensive linemen depart who were Rodgers' projects, as they bring in new ones they also know they no longer have Rodgers to work his magic since he's now working for Brandon Staley and the Chargers.

DE Mario Edwards — This could be a tough situation but not because of Edwards' lack of ability or production. First, a domestic violence charge was made against him over a situation at the team hotel. Then he received a two-game suspension to start next season due to failed performance enhancing drug test. The Bears have occasionally looked the other way on a rare PED test failure. They may not be so forgiving with the violence charge, especially after their experience with the Ray McDonald signing in 2015. Edwards had a strong season after being cut by New Orleans, and had four sacks as a situational pass-rush tackle in the four-man pass rush. The cost in terms of cash and also in controversy might be too high. He played for just $1.6 million last year but has been paid much more in the past and came up with four sacks as a situational pass rusher at defensive tackle in the four-man rush for passing situations.

OLB Barkevious Mingo — A versatile, 6-5, 235-pound highly athletic reserve performer and special teams ace, Mingo has value to 3-4 teams at edge linebacker as a rusher and 4-3 teams on the outside because of pass coverage abilities. The 2 1/2 sacks he had last year were his most since his rookie season. Because he's a nine-year veteran and is 31 this season, the cost might be too high to retain him, and the Bears have a few other younger players like James Vaughters and Trevis Gipson, who they are counting on to progress at the position in 2021. Paying for $1.05 million last year for what Mingo provided on special teams and as edge backup was stealing. They wouldn't be in as much need if Robert Quinn could play the spot the way they hoped when they signed him.

S Sherrick McManis — The longest tenured Bear, he's been here since Lovie Smith's last year in 2012 and keeps coming back as a gunner and backup defensive back at the minimum or close to it. He'll turn 34 late in the season and it's possible he's done but more likely the Bears get him another low contract like the $1.1 million he had last year and bring him back for another training camp to prove he is still a better special teams player than others. He has led the team in special teams tackles last year and five of the last six years, and produced the clinching interception on a Hail Mary pass as an extra defensive back in the critical win over the Minnesota Vikings.

TE Demetrius Harris — A third tight end brought to the team because of his system knowledge from earlier years in Kansas City, and because he was also to help mentor Cole Kmet. Harris wasn't really a contributor much on offense with seven catches on 14 targets and played a role in special teams. The Bears do like his blocking ability. At 30 now in 2021, he has made 79 career receptions as a backup but played at $1.65 million last year.

S Deon Bush — After playing on a one-year deal as the third safety, it's possible Bush did enough to draw higher offers from teams seeking depth at the position. He played for $1.4 million last year and failed in an attempt to beat Tashaun Gipson out of a starting spot. Bush made his first career interception in 2020 and has participated on about half of special team snaps over the past four years. He has eight career starts, but just two since his rookie year. At 28 this season and with system knowledge, he'll be a target for retention at a lower cost if the interest isn't there. However, he's likely to find someone looking to pay in the $2 million-plus range for reserve secondary assistance.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson — Like Bush, DHC served as an extra defensive back but proved he can actually play better in the defense than he displayed in the past with his first career interception and also a fourth-down pass defensed to beat Tom Brady. Houston-Carson played for one year and $1.05 million last year. It's possible the marketplace could pry him loose from the Bears at age 28, but it's less likely than with the more experienced Bush. DHC also has developed into one of their best special teams players, possibly second only to McManis.

T Jason Spriggs — An often-injured insurance policy as a swing tackle, he suffered another injury then other issues when they needed to lean on him and it would be difficult to see how he'd fit in next season if they emphasize tackle in the draft. Just 27 next season, it wouldn't be out of the question if they signed him back at that cost for camp and hoped he could fill the depth chart, but they might have younger competition to boot him off the roster. If not younger players, there could be other options available in free agency who are more dependable at a similar low price. Spriggs played at $825,000 last season.

P Pat O'Donnell — Now 30, O'Donnell is coming off his best overall Bears season. He averaged 45.7 per punt, 16th in the league but it was solid considering he's punting in severe winds on the lakefront at Soldier Field. It was his second-best career average, but he finished tied for third in the NFL at getting punts downed inside the 20 (28) with just five touchbacks. O'Donnell isn't paid in excess, ranking in the middle of the pack at a cap cost of $1.85 million last year, and the Bears likely will pursue a contract extension provided they can keep it within reason. It shouldn't be a problem.

LS Patrick Scales — Dependable as a player, the only problem the Bears ever had was his unavailability one season due to a knee injury. He made $1.05 million last year and is 33 this year, still in his prime for a long snapper.

PR Dwayne Harris — A return man who didn't get much chance to produce due to an triceps tear. He was brought in after Tarik Cohen's season-ending ACL tear. At 34 this season, it's unlikely he'd be brought back unless they had another injury disaster.

NT Daniel McCullers — A former Steelers fill-in and massive, veteran nose tackle at 6-7, 352, he'll turn 29 this season and could have a chance to return at a minimum salary after playing for a $1.05 million rate over part of 2020. If Eddie Goldman returns, the Bears are covered at nose tackle because Goldman and Bilal Nichols now can both play there. It could come down to either keeping Jonathan Jenkins or McCullers at minimum cash and Jenkins has produced more as a backup in Chicago and elsewhere. He started out on the practice squad but was promoted following an injury to Jenkins.

CB Artie Burns — Signed for about $1 million after struggling in Pittsburgh, and then tore an ACL early in training camp. There isn't much of a role available for him in Chicago with several younger players now on the depth chart who have gained experience.

NT John Jenkins — Brought back for second stint in Chicago last year because of the opt-out by nose tackle Eddie Goldman, at age 32 this season he'll at least get considered to return as a minimum-pay defensive lineman. Possible line attrition with the rest of their depth could ensure this. More of a classic nose tackle at 327 pounds, they have also used him at end in short-yardage. He played last year for $1.05 million.

Restricted Free Agents

PR/WR DeAndre Carter — Unlikely to be tendered after being brought in as a midseason replacement to return punts following the torn ACL suffered by Tarik Cohen, the inability of veteran free agent acquisition Ted Ginn Jr. to field punts, and Dwayne Harris' triceps tear. The Bears paid him $750,000 last year.

K Eddy Pineiro — He probably won't be tendered an offer sheet at a higher level but they would be interested in some kind of contract, practice squad or otherwise. He spent all of last year on injured reserve with a groin injury he had when camp started, the second season-length groin injury he's had in three NFL seasons. He had one as a rookie with the Raiders in 2018. The Bears acquired him for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019 and he made $675,000 last year. He made 23 of 28 field goals in 2019 for the Bears and a tender at the lowest level would be $578,333.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Tight end J.P. Holtz, outside linebacker James Vaughters, inside linebacker Josh Woods, guard Alex Bars and cornerback Michael Joseph are exclusive rights free agents and can be retained simply with a tender offer.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven