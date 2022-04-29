Bears Draft Live Blog Day 2
The second day of the 2022 NFL Draft heats up for the Bears as they have three picks with needs at receiver, guard and cornerback.
- Boye Mafe goes next to the Vikings
- Special teams player besides being corner for the Bears.
- The Bears have done the right thing and took cornerback Kyler Gordon from Washington. Now they no longer have an issue at starting left cornerback.
- Atlanta traded up for this spot and are taking DE Arnold Ebiketie. Must have felt the Bears would take him. They might have been right if the Bears went by best athlete available as Ryan Poles promised. Bears are on the clock.
- Giants dealt 36 to the Jets for that pick.
- The Jets take Breece Hall, the guy who made them forget about David Montgomery at Iowa State. Or at least Hall made them miss Montgomery less.
- Roger McCreary and his short arms have gone to the Titans at 35.
- This leaves the Bears looking at Skyy Moore if they're going to take a receiver here. He's not an X-receiver and is a slot. They really need the X, so they could try to move down or take a lineman.
- Packers traded two second-round picks to move up into the Vikings' slot and make a pick. Must have the receiver they want lined up. If not, look for Aaron Rodgers to be more upset than he appeared when he did a podcast today. Packers take Christian Watson, another player the Bears no doubt had an eye on.
- Logan Hall going to the Bucs.That would have been a player the Bears would have loved. They saw him as a three technique at times. Bucs looking for a younger version of Ndamukong Suh.
- Tampa Bay taking quite a long time considering they've had all night to ponder this.
- The Bears were one of eight teams without a pick in Day 1 of the draft. They'll be up at No. 39 in Round 2 for their first pick and running back Matt Forte is supposed to announce a second-round pick for them. Forte was allowed to leave in free agency in 2016 after eight seasons as their starting running back. He was the second-round pick of the 2008 draft (No. 44) and when he was allowed to leave in free agency he was only five receptions short of Walter Payton's franchise record for catches (492). He is also the franchise's second-leading rusher of all time, although his 8,602 yards was just over half of Payton's total (16,726).
- The Bears were one of eight teams without a pick in Day 1 of the draft. They'll be up at No. 39 in Round 2 for their first pick and running back Matt Forte is supposed to announce a second-round pick for them. Forte was allowed to leave in free agency in 2016 after eight seasons as their starting running back. He was the second-round pick of the 2008 draft (No. 44) and when he was allowed to leave in free agency he was only five receptions short of Walter Payton's franchise record for catches (492). He is also the franchise's second-leading rusher of all time, although his 8,602 yards was just over half of Payton's total (16,726).
- The 37th pick by Houston is a Lovie guy, Jalen Pitre, a playmaker at defensive back. Bears on deck.
