Skip to main content

The Bears Signings, Deals and Departures

The free agency transactions made by the Chicago Bears, including players from other teams they signed and their own players who have left for other teams.

Bears Signed Free Agents

  • DT Larry Ogunjobi, Cincinnati Bengals, 3 years, $40.5 millon, contract voided by failed physical.
  • DT Justin Jones, L.A. Chargers, 2 years, $12 million.
  • C Lucas Patrick, Packers, 2 years, $8 million.
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts, 2 years, $10 million.
  • LB Nicholas Morrow, Raiders, 1 year, $3 million.
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers, 1 year, $965,000
  • WR Byron Pringle, Chiefs, 1 year, $4 million with incentives to $6 million.
  • FB Khari Blasingame, Titans, 1 year, TBA.
  • G Dakota Dozier, Vikings, 1 year, TBA.
  • QB Trevor Siemian, Saints, 2 years, TBA.

Bears Own Signed Free Agents

  • S DeAndre Houston-Carson, 1 year, $1.77 million.
  • LS Patrick Scales, 1 year, $1.27 million.
  • TE Jesper Horsted, 1 year
  • C Sam Mustipher, 1 year
  • T Lachavious Simmons, 1 year

Bears Lost Free Agents

  • WR Allen Robinson: Signed with L.A. Rams, 3 years, $46.5 million.
  • G James Daniels: Signed with Pittsburgh Steelers, 3 years, $26.5 million.
  • DE Bilal Nichols: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders, 2 years, $11 million.
  • WR Jakeem Grant: Signed with Cleveland Browns, 3 years, $10 million.
  • P Pat O'Donnell: Signed with Green Bay Packers, 2 years, $4 million.
  • CB Artie Burns: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, 1 year, $2.035 million.
  • G Alex Bars: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders, 1 year, $1.7 million.
  • RB Damien Williams: Signed with Atlanta Falcons, 1 year, $1.62 million.
  • T Elijah Wilkinson: Signed with Atlanta Falcons, 1 year, $1.13 million.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • S Teez Tabor: Signed with Atlanta Falcons, 1 year, $965,000.
  • S Deon Bush: Signed with Kansas City Chiefs, 1 year, TBA.
  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, 1 year, $1.19 million.

Unsigned Bears Free Agents

DE Akiem Hicks

QB Andy Dalton

TE Jimmy Graham

T/G Germain Ifedi

S Tashaun Gipson

T Jason Peters

WR Marquise Goodwin

WR Damiere Byrd

LB Christian Jones

DL Margus Hunt

OLB Cassius Marsh

OLB Bruce Irvin

TE Jesse James

RB Ryan Nall

LB Alec Ogletree

TE J.P. Holtz

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (4)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

USATSI_17207507
News

Bears Add Former Northwestern QB Trevor Siemian to Roster

By Gene Chamberlain14 minutes ago
USATSI_17074292
News

Why Matt Eberflus Is Looking for Nick Saban Guys

By Gene Chamberlain6 hours ago
USATSI_17471550
News

Ryan Bates Signs Bears' Offer Sheet

By Gene Chamberlain15 hours ago
USATSI_17349161
News

Matt Eberflus' Plan from Peanut Punches to Adjustable Offense

By Gene ChamberlainMar 23, 2022
USATSI_13230708
News

Bears Sign Former Vikings Starting Guard Dakota Dozier

By Gene ChamberlainMar 23, 2022
Poles_Presser_030122_Moment
News

How It's All Adding Up to Bears Trading Down

By Gene ChamberlainMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17480754
News

Why QB Trevor Siemian Makes Sense for Bears

By Gene ChamberlainMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17349187
News

The Strong Case for Bears Parting Ways with Robert Quinn

By Gene ChamberlainMar 22, 2022