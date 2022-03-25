The Bears Signings, Deals and Departures
The free agency transactions made by the Chicago Bears, including players from other teams they signed and their own players who have left for other teams.
Bears Signed Free Agents
- DT Larry Ogunjobi, Cincinnati Bengals, 3 years, $40.5 millon, contract voided by failed physical.
- DT Justin Jones, L.A. Chargers, 2 years, $12 million.
- C Lucas Patrick, Packers, 2 years, $8 million.
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts, 2 years, $10 million.
- LB Nicholas Morrow, Raiders, 1 year, $3 million.
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers, 1 year, $965,000
- WR Byron Pringle, Chiefs, 1 year, $4 million with incentives to $6 million.
- FB Khari Blasingame, Titans, 1 year, TBA.
- G Dakota Dozier, Vikings, 1 year, TBA.
- QB Trevor Siemian, Saints, 2 years, TBA.
Bears Own Signed Free Agents
- S DeAndre Houston-Carson, 1 year, $1.77 million.
- LS Patrick Scales, 1 year, $1.27 million.
- TE Jesper Horsted, 1 year
- C Sam Mustipher, 1 year
- T Lachavious Simmons, 1 year
Bears Lost Free Agents
- WR Allen Robinson: Signed with L.A. Rams, 3 years, $46.5 million.
- G James Daniels: Signed with Pittsburgh Steelers, 3 years, $26.5 million.
- DE Bilal Nichols: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders, 2 years, $11 million.
- WR Jakeem Grant: Signed with Cleveland Browns, 3 years, $10 million.
- P Pat O'Donnell: Signed with Green Bay Packers, 2 years, $4 million.
- CB Artie Burns: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, 1 year, $2.035 million.
- G Alex Bars: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders, 1 year, $1.7 million.
- RB Damien Williams: Signed with Atlanta Falcons, 1 year, $1.62 million.
- T Elijah Wilkinson: Signed with Atlanta Falcons, 1 year, $1.13 million.
- S Teez Tabor: Signed with Atlanta Falcons, 1 year, $965,000.
- S Deon Bush: Signed with Kansas City Chiefs, 1 year, TBA.
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, 1 year, $1.19 million.
Unsigned Bears Free Agents
DE Akiem Hicks
QB Andy Dalton
TE Jimmy Graham
T/G Germain Ifedi
S Tashaun Gipson
T Jason Peters
WR Marquise Goodwin
WR Damiere Byrd
LB Christian Jones
DL Margus Hunt
OLB Cassius Marsh
OLB Bruce Irvin
TE Jesse James
RB Ryan Nall
LB Alec Ogletree
TE J.P. Holtz
