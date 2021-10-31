Bears and 49ers Live In-Game Blog: Inactives

Publish date:
Bears and 49ers Live Updates
Updating live from Soldier Field, BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain has analysis on Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.
Pregame
- Not getting to kick against his old team has to frustrate Robbie Gould. He has a groin injury and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 5. He has been replaced by Joey Slye, who has made 80.3% of his kicks for the 49ers, Panthers and Texans.
- 49ers not having Al-Shaair available important as he's an excellent pass coverage linebacker. Could let Cole Kmet or the backs get free for passes, that is, if they ever target a back again.
- As expected, Akiem Hicks is playing. The Bears made him available to media on Friday and he wasn't dousing the idea. They don't let players talk when they're injured. Trent Williams playing for the 49ers is big. They'll have him to block Robert Quinn.
INACTIVES
Bears
LB Caleb Johnson
QB Nick Foles
WR Breshad Perriman
DB Artie Burns
LB Khalil Mack
49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
CB Ambry Thomas
DB Demmodore Lenoir
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
DL Dee Ford
OL Aaron Banks