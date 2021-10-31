Bears and 49ers Live In-Game Blog: Inactives

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Bears and 49ers Live Updates

    Updating live from Soldier Field, BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain has analysis on Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.
    Pregame

    • Not getting to kick against his old team has to frustrate Robbie Gould. He has a groin injury and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 5. He has  been replaced by Joey Slye, who has made 80.3% of his kicks for the 49ers, Panthers and Texans.
    • 49ers not having Al-Shaair available important as he's an excellent pass coverage linebacker. Could let Cole Kmet or the backs get free for passes, that is, if they ever target a back again.
    • As expected, Akiem Hicks is playing. The Bears made him available to media on Friday and he wasn't dousing the idea. They don't let players talk when they're injured. Trent Williams playing for the 49ers is big. They'll have him to block Robert Quinn. 

    INACTIVES

    Bears

    LB Caleb Johnson

    QB Nick Foles

    WR Breshad Perriman

    DB Artie Burns

    LB Khalil Mack

    49ers

    WR Travis Benjamin

    CB Ambry Thomas

    DB Demmodore Lenoir

    LB Azeez Al-Shaair

    DL Dee Ford

    OL Aaron Banks

