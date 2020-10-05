The signing of running back Lamar Miller to the practice squad became official for the Bears on Monday, and to make room they have cut one of their 2019 draft picks.

Miller is a potential replacement in the running back corps for Tarik Cohen, who is lost for the year with a torn ACL. He wouldn't be an exact match because he lacks Cohen's speed but does have value as a receiver out of the backfield besides possessing seven years of NFL experience.

Cornerback Stephen Denmark was released from the practice squad with Miller's signing. Denmark was their seventh-round draft pick from Division II Valdosta State and had been on the practice squad since coming to Chicago.

Miller will need time to learn the offense but could be expected to provide an alternative to David Montgomery both as a runner and a receiver. The 5-foot-10, 221-pound running back has eight career touchdown receptions and made 25 or more catches every season from 2013 through 2018.

Miller had no 2019 season because he suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament last year in preseason against Dallas when hit on the knee by former Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who is now with the Raiders.

It's been 13 1/2 months since Miller suffered the ACL tear and he was trying to catch on with teams during the summer by submitting video evidence of his workouts following rehab while the pandemic was keeping players from traveling to try out.

Miller's biggest asset in the passing game might be as a blocker.

"Lamar's really the best pass protector," coach Bill O'Brien told reporters about his backs' blocking at training camp last year. "He does a really good job understanding the blitzes and the techniques that he needs to use to block blitzers."

The Bears obviously missed Cohen's speed out of the backfield or as a receiver in the slot on Sunday against the Colts. They had promoted undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce from the 53-man roster but he was inactive for the game.

Denmark failed to make the Bears roster in 2019 and signed with the practice squad, then failed again this camp to make it before joining the expanded practice squad.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven