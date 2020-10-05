SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears Officially Sign Lamar Miller to Practice Squad, Cut Stephen Denmark

Gene Chamberlain

The signing of running back Lamar Miller to the practice squad became official for the Bears on Monday, and to make room they have cut one of their 2019 draft picks.

Miller is a potential replacement in the running back corps for Tarik Cohen, who is lost for the year with a torn ACL. He wouldn't be an exact match because he lacks Cohen's speed but does have value as a receiver out of the backfield besides possessing seven years of NFL experience.

Cornerback Stephen Denmark was released from the practice squad with Miller's signing. Denmark was their seventh-round draft pick from Division II Valdosta State and had been on the practice squad since coming to Chicago.

Miller will need time to learn the offense but could be expected to provide an alternative to David Montgomery both as a runner and a receiver. The 5-foot-10, 221-pound running back has eight career touchdown receptions and made 25 or more catches every season from 2013 through 2018.

Miller had no 2019 season because he suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament last year in preseason against Dallas when hit on the knee by former Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who is now with the Raiders.

It's been 13 1/2 months since Miller suffered the ACL tear and he was trying to catch on with teams during the summer by submitting video evidence of his workouts following rehab while the pandemic was keeping players from traveling to try out.

Miller's biggest asset in the passing game might be as a blocker.

"Lamar's really the best pass protector," coach Bill O'Brien told reporters about his backs' blocking at training camp last year. "He does a really good job understanding the blitzes and the techniques that he needs to use to block blitzers."

The Bears obviously missed Cohen's speed out of the backfield or as a receiver in the slot on Sunday against the Colts. They had promoted undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce from the 53-man roster but he was inactive for the game.

Denmark failed to make the Bears roster in 2019 and signed with the practice squad, then failed again this camp to make it before joining the expanded practice squad.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Look to Calibrate Offense After Struggling to First Loss

Nick Foles can't run the same type of offense as Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are trying to adjust for the change as they prepare to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

by

newfynoah

Tyler Bray Promotion Causes a Big Stir for Nothing

The Chicago Bears promoted their third-team quarterback from the practice squad to the 53-man roster but the reason had nothing to do with any one of dozens of conspiracy theories offered up on social media.

Gene Chamberlain

Is an Extra Week to the Season the Best Route?

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/04/nfl-rumors-week-18-buffer-schedule-changes

Gene Chamberlain

Grading the Bears: Positive Plays Hard to Come By Against Colts

Too few big plays allowed and not enough big plays made by the offense combined to put the Chicago Bears in a hole early and they never climbed out of it.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Needed to Be Better Because Offense Wasn't

Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith and Chicago Bears defense quickly turn attention to Tom Brady for Thursday night after coming away with first defeat

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Smothered by Colts Defense in 19-11 Defeat

The Indianapolis Colts picked off Nick Foles and limited the Chicago Bears rushing attack to 28 total yards in an easy victory at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Colts | Week 4 Live Game Day Blog

Scoring, highlights and commentary from BearDigest.com editor Gene Chamberlain blogging live from Soldier Field at the Chicago Bears-Indianapolis Colts game as the Bears seek their first 4-0 start to a season since 2006.

Gene Chamberlain

Revenge Game: Bears Facing Former Tight End

Tight end Trey Burton is best known in Chicago for the game he didn't play–the Eagles playoff game–than for games he did play and he has been activated by the Indianapolis Colts to play in Sunday's Week 4 game.

Gene Chamberlain

Why We'll Find Out Today About Need for Snacks

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/bears-will-learn-vs-colts-if-they-need-sign-damon-snacks-harrison

Gene Chamberlain

The City Without a Quarterback Finds an Ideal Match

Mitchell Trubisky didn't work out but just because Nick Foles is 31 years old doesn't mean the Chicago Bears are without a quarterback of the future, and the future could arrive starting Sunday against the Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear