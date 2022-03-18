Skip to main content

Possible Larry Ogunjobi Replacement

The Bears signed Chargers free agent defensive lineman Justin Jones after the failure of Larry Ogunjobi to pass a physical.

The Bears on Friday brought in a different defensive tackle than the one they originally intended to have on the roster.

After they announced the failure of defensive tackle Larry Ogujobi to pass a physical, the Bears agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Los Angeles Chargers free agent defensive tackle Justin Jones.

Jones, who is 6-foot-3, 309 pounds, has never started more than 12 games since becoming a starter in 2019 and has 35 career starts. He has 118 tackles, 12 for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Last year wsa Jones' best year, with 37 tackles, five four loss and three sacks. He also recovered two fumbles.

While with the Chargers, Jones played in a 4-3 front his first three seasons and then started to improve last year when they switched to a 3-4 under coach Brandon Staley.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now he'll be back in a 4-3 in Chicago.

It's unclear whether the Bears consider him a replacement for Ogunjobi or whether they signed him as another defensive line addition but they do need more defensive linemen for a 4-3.

Former Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Akiem Hicks is a free agent. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman was released.

They also still have Mario Edwards Jr., Angelo Blackson, LaCale London and Khyiris Tonga on the roster, as well as Auzoyah Alufohai, who signed as last season ended.

Tonga seems more well suited to nose tackle in a 3-4 while Edwards has been a situational pass rusher at tackle.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_17517064
News

Failed Physical Wipes Out Bears Signing of Larry Ogunjobi

By Gene Chamberlain2 hours ago
USATSI_17554262
News

Bears Add Kansas City Free Agent Receiver Byron Pringle

By Gene Chamberlain17 hours ago
St Brown Image (1)
News

Equanimeous St. Brown Reportedly Signing with Bears

By Gene Chamberlain19 hours ago
USATSI_16743929
News

Allen Robinson Finds a New Home with Rams

By Gene Chamberlain22 hours ago
USATSI_11492695
News

Special Teams-Starved Packers Steal Punter Pat O'Donnell

By Gene ChamberlainMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17419509
News

Fitting the New Bears into Their Places

By Gene ChamberlainMar 17, 2022
USATSI_15088806
News

Khalil Mack Indicates He Has Something to Prove

By Gene ChamberlainMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17392040
News

The 2022 Offseason Bears Roster as It Stands

By Gene ChamberlainMar 16, 2022