Possible Larry Ogunjobi Replacement

The Bears signed Chargers free agent defensive lineman Justin Jones after the failure of Larry Ogunjobi to pass a physical.

The Bears on Friday brought in a different defensive tackle than the one they originally intended to have on the roster.

After they announced the failure of defensive tackle Larry Ogujobi to pass a physical, the Bears agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Los Angeles Chargers free agent defensive tackle Justin Jones.

Jones, who is 6-foot-3, 309 pounds, has never started more than 12 games since becoming a starter in 2019 and has 35 career starts. He has 118 tackles, 12 for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Last year wsa Jones' best year, with 37 tackles, five four loss and three sacks. He also recovered two fumbles.

While with the Chargers, Jones played in a 4-3 front his first three seasons and then started to improve last year when they switched to a 3-4 under coach Brandon Staley.

Now he'll be back in a 4-3 in Chicago.

It's unclear whether the Bears consider him a replacement for Ogunjobi or whether they signed him as another defensive line addition but they do need more defensive linemen for a 4-3.

Former Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Akiem Hicks is a free agent. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman was released.

They also still have Mario Edwards Jr., Angelo Blackson, LaCale London and Khyiris Tonga on the roster, as well as Auzoyah Alufohai, who signed as last season ended.

Tonga seems more well suited to nose tackle in a 3-4 while Edwards has been a situational pass rusher at tackle.

